According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, part of the brand campaign includes an updated logo, a stylized "NL,quot; that looks like an orange tulip. The logo replaces the "Dutch tulip,quot;, which was created by the tourism board 25 years ago and was used to promote the country.

The central government hopes to use the new logo, which debuted in November, for 20 years, the ministry said. The new logo can be used to promote the Netherlands abroad and in cities, universities, sports organizations, businesses, cultural institutions and civil society organizations, said Ms. De Beer.

"If we compare our brand with a song," said Ms. de Beer, "this basic narrative provides the repetitive chorus, to which everyone can add their own couplet."

However, marketing experts were not convinced that the brand change would be needed.

David Corsun, director of the Fritz Knoebel School of Hospitality Management at the University of Denver, said Sunday that it was always better for a brand to have a consistent identity. But Dr. Corsun said that any confusion caused by the two names of the country was probably not a major obstacle.

"My impression is that maybe more is being done than the results will lead," he said. "I don't like to believe that it will have some devastating results for them, but it seems that it will have a relatively benign or somewhat beneficial outcome for them."

Allen Adamson, founder of the Metaforce brand firm and associate professor of brand at the University of New York, said the country's new campaign was irrelevant because, for many people, the two names were interchangeable, so the brand change It would not affect their behaviors.

It's an interesting intellectual exercise, he said, but Dutch officials are trying to solve a problem that doesn't exist.