The Guinean government said it will respond strongly to any violence in an opposition rally scheduled for Monday, accusing organizers of wanting to sink the country into "disorder."

The West African nation has been beaten by anti-government demonstrations since mid-October by constitutional reform amid oppositional fears that President Alpha Count will seek to extend his constitutional mandate.

"The state powers will be exercised with all their rigor against those who seek to alter public order and deny other Guineans the free exercise of their fundamental rights," the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Opposition groups have said they will continue marching with the promise of a "huge,quot; and "open,quot; protest on Monday, which increases fears of a new round of violence.

President Alpha Count has not confirmed or denied claims that it will seek a third term (File: Tessier / Reuters)

Why do the Guineans protest?

Conde's second and final five-year term is coming to an end this year. Opposition and civil rights groups are concerned that the 81-year-old remains in office and seeks a third term.

Last month, Conde published a draft constitution, arguing that the laws of the country's colonial era must be modified. But critics are convinced that he plans to use the reform to remain in office beyond the two presidential terms currently stipulated in the constitution.

Count, a former opposition leader and the first democratically elected president of the country, has not confirmed or denied that claim.

The legislative elections will be held in February and there are presidential elections scheduled for this year, as well as a possible referendum on the constitution.

Have the protests been violent?

At least 20 people and one gendarme have died in clashes with security forces since the mass protests began in October last year. At a demonstration last week in the capital, Conakry, at least 12 people were injured. Hundreds have also been jailed.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), six civil society leaders are among those arrested.

"The government of Guinea simply should not deny people their right to express opposition to a new constitution," said Corinne Dufka, director of West Africa at HRW.

"A general ban on protests, the arbitrary arrest of civil society leaders and the violent dispersal of protesters shows that the government is willing to trample on human rights to repress dissent," Dufka added.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional body, has asked all parties to show restraint and maintain a constructive dialogue to resolve their differences.

Will the opposition participate in the polls?

The mineral-rich country of some 13 million is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on February 16. The polls were scheduled for the first time at the end of 2018, but the electoral commission delayed the vote for "technical,quot; reasons.

To complicate the situation, opposition parties have said they will not participate in the vote, and some threaten to stop the vote.

"It's not just a matter of boycotting the elections and staying idly. We will prevent these elections from taking place," said Cellou Dalein Diallo, opposition leader, last month.

Why are surveys important?

Under the current constitution of Guinea, for a leader to amend the constitution to allow him to seek a third term, he requires a two-thirds majority in parliament to approve the amendment. Currently, the Rassemblement du peuple de Guinee (The Rally for the Guinean people) of Conde has only a small majority.

Count needs a major term in parliament if he wants to seek a third term through parliament.

Critics have said that Count wants to boost constitutional amendments through a referendum, without going through parliament.

Conde's electoral victory in 2010 raised hopes for democratic progress in Guinea after decades of authoritarian rule. But his critics accuse him of taking strong measures against dissent and violently repressing protests, charges he denies.