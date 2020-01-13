Why did Uzbekistan imprison a man who attempted suicide? The | News

Tashkent, Uzbekistan – On December 3, 2018, a man in his 60s wearing a dark blue coat and jeans walked towards the platform of the Pushkinskaya subway station in Tashkent.

It was a cold morning in the capital of Uzbekistan.

When the train approached, the man jumped on the tracks. The train hit him and fell under the rails. The spectators dragged him to the platform.

In a state that his family later described as a psychotic episode, the man claimed that since 2015 he had been spying for the West in exchange for $ 1,000 a month.

A year after his suicide attempt, on January 9, Kadyr Yusupov, 68, a retired career diplomat, was charged with five and a half years in prison for treason.

The prosecutor had asked for eight years.

"In determining the measure of punishment for the accused, the decision was also based on the principles of humanism and justice enshrined in the Constitution and the penal code of the Republic of Uzbekistan," reads a message from the press service of the court .

Foreign service and undiagnosed mental illness

Kadyr Yusupov had served his country since Soviet times, first at the embassy in Sudan and then in Austria, in the United Kingdom, and as head of the mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

In 2009, he retired from the diplomatic service and began working as an advisor to several NGOs that promote trade standards in Uzbekistan.

Since his departure from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yusupov has not had access to state secrets.

But Yusupov has had a history of mental illness.

While it has never been properly diagnosed, over the years, it has periodically experienced psychotic episodes.

In 2011, he attempted suicide.

"Ninety-five percent of the time is fine, but if a cocktail of factors prevails, from heart problems to chronic insomnia and stress, it falls into episodes of hypomania, delusions and hallucinations. These psychotic episodes could last several weeks, during which time it would be apparently functional, "said Babur Yusupov, the son of Kadyr, to Al Jazeera.

"One of the symptoms of this unstable behavior is delusions of greatness in the sense that it would often exaggerate its role in society. The other is the confusion of memory: the events that occurred 10 years ago will be repeated in your head as if they happened today. "

According to his family, when he turned 60, Yusupov began to meditate, practice yoga and take medication regularly.

He separated from his wife in 2017, and his mental state was deteriorating.

No one from his family and friends saw the episode coming on December 3.

That day, he sent a message to his children saying that he loved them, but that he was tired and had to say goodbye to them.

Little evidence

Until the end of the trial, the only evidence of Yusupov's crime was his own story.

During his first weeks in prison, Yusupov was denied access to medication. Until April, he was denied access to his family lawyer, since Yusupov allegedly rejected the legal representation of the lawyer. When he was granted access, Yusupov denied being a spy.

While detained, Yusupov was allegedly subjected to psychological torture.

"They threatened to put him in jail until the end of his days. The torture took place from December until the beginning of April. Just before we finally got access. He was repeatedly held," says Temur Yusupov, another son of Kadyr, says . "They said they would rape their daughter and wife and put us all in prison."

Security services also threatened Yusupov's children, saying they should stop talking to the media.

The court heard that Kadyr Yusupov was sane.

The prosecutor also denied the allegations of torture.

In November, the United Nations Committee against Torture mentioned the case four times in its final country report for Uzbekistan.

At the time of publication, Al Jazeera's request for comments Ombudsman from Uzbekistan He had not been answered.

& # 39; The courts are not independent & # 39;

Since President Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power in 2016, Uzbekistan has been on a path of reform. After years of isolation and oppression, the country has begun to open politically and economically.

Many "political prisoners,quot; were released after the election of the president, and the reform of the justice system was about to begin.

But according to a local lawyer, who requested anonymity, the change has never come.

"The courts are not independent. They listen to the defense but not the facts. The examples of acquittal are few and the opinion of the courts is rarely different from the accusation," said the lawyer.

"This is because the security services have to show the authorities that they are necessary. Tomorrow someone may ask what their purpose is, maybe their staff will be reduced, the funding will be reduced. They have to prove that they are effective."

The trial and the verdict in the case of Yusupov have alarmed the international human rights community.

"Yusupov's condemnation of a long period of imprisonment after a closed and defective trial and lack of access to a lawyer leave a great void in Uzbekistan's reform narrative and are a sign that the old methods of the services of security is still alive and well, "said Steve Swerdlow, a human rights lawyer and expert in Central Asia.

"We believe that our father is innocent," said Temur Yusupov. "We will continue to fight for their justice, we will appeal and we will continue to sensitize the media on the case to show that the government has not fulfilled its obligations, especially those of the United Nations Committee against Torture."