Who is Joe Brady? Know LSU's offensive brain (no, he's not related to Tom)

The LSU offensive this season has set virtually all school records, and coach assistant Joe Brady is one of the main reasons.

Brady is the Tigers air game coordinator and open receiver coach. He won the Broyles Award this year, which is awarded to the best assistant coach in college football. Even LSU's offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger, is willing to give Brady full credit for the high level of production of the offensive.

"I don't give myself any (credit)," Ensminger said on media day. "Well, I knew we had to change. Coach O said: Hey, let's do this. I said, let's go. It's not about me. It's not really about it. It's about LSU. I played there, I went to school there, I love it. that school. Whatever we can do to make LSU great, I'm in. I appreciate Joe Brady, I promise. He has brought a lot to the table. I couldn't be happier for him. "

LSU recently reached a three-year contract extension with Brady to prevent him from going to other assistant jobs. According to Sports Illustrated, the agreement pays him "more than double his current earnings of $ 410,000,quot; and "protects LSU from losing Brady for college assistant jobs, but gives him flexibility to jump into a job as head coach of the college or the NFL. "

So who is Brady exactly? Let's meet him.

MORE: Ed Orgeron's voice is essentially Cajun, a product of his deep Louisiana roots

Is Joe Brady related to Tom Brady?

Do not.

Although both were named Brady and offensively minded, they are not related.

How does Brady handle the offensive with Ensminger?

The title of "air game coordinator,quot; does not seem to offer much, but Brady is very involved in the LSU offensive game plan. While talking to reporters on media day, Ensminger detailed how he handles the game tasks with his assistant.

We talked about that before the game. I tell him that I know what my strengths are and what my weaknesses are. Joe is better with our compact packages. Joe is better in our empty package than me. So I tell him, we talked about that before the game. Look, when you want to be empty, get ready. If it's the third party and whatever, and I have a call, I do. If not, I tell him. It has everything highlighted. I'm like, take it. We can go empty right now. I said, Joe, I'm leaving empty. Take it, he is ready for that. Compact, which means our bundled packages, a condensed formation, things like that. He is better at it than me. I know. I say, hey, I want to go to whatever, group, pack them all here. I said, call him. He is ready for that.

Ensminger also added that Brady has a close relationship with LSU QB Joe Burrow.

"Joe Brady talks to Joe Burrow as much as I do," Ensminger said. "Putting this pass system and everything else, as I said, when Joe leaves the field, he's talking on the phone with Brady because I'm preparing for the next series. They're going through the last series."

Brady is interested in NFL teams

Brady arrived at LSU from the Saints, where he worked as an offensive assistant.

"There wasn't a job I didn't have to do there," Brady said about the paper, through CBS Sports.

The team with the most interest in Brady is reportedly the Carolina Panthers. Carolina recently hired Baylor coach Matt Rhule as his head coach, and is considering Brady as the team's offensive coordinator.

League experts believe the Panthers' interest in Joe Brady is real. It does not mean that it will happen, but I would not bet that David Tepper will be overcome. https://t.co/NTn0w7XHtZ – Joe Person (@josephperson) January 11, 2020

Brady will have to make a great decision after the match for the national championship on whether he would like to stay or look for an opportunity elsewhere.

Brady helped Burrow establish a lot of LSU records

7,898 total offensive yards, most in the history of the school (single season)

5,561 aerial yards, most in the history of the school (single season)

68 total touchdowns, most in the history of the school (single season)

5,208 Burrow air yards, the majority in SEC history (single season)

55 Burrow touchdown passes, most in SEC history (single season)

102 receptions for Justin Jefferson, the majority in the history of the school (single season)

18 receiving touchdowns for Justin Jefferson and Ja & # 39; Marr Chase, the majority in the history of the school (single season)

Brady went from being unknown to "commodity,quot;

In 2014, Brady was a linebackers coach for Williams & Mary. Even last year, he was an offensive assistant for the Saints. When he was hired by LSU, not much attention was paid to hiring. But after the success of the Tigers offensive, which led to a Heisman trophy for Burrow, people began to realize.

"Not many people knew who I was until a month or two ago," said Brady.

Now, he is gaining interest from the NFL and university teams. Athletic reports: "Several NFL teams have reportedly been interested. Tom Herman and Texas also kicked the tires. Objectively, Brady is a fashion product in the world of football."