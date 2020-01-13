Where did Joe Burrow move? How the winner of Heisman in LSU ended

Joe Burrow is in the middle of one of the best individual seasons in the history of college football, not only breaking the SEC pass records in a single season, but also taking the Tigers to the college football championship.

Such seasons are few and far between, but the Burrow 2019 campaign becomes even more extravagant considering that LSU was not even where he began his university career. In addition, LSU was not even his favorite school when he announced his intention to transfer.

So how did Burrow end up in LSU and where did it come from?

Sporting News has everything you need to know about Burrow and his career, including recruitment, the first university stop, the final transfer and the final stop point in Baton Rouge:

Where did Joe Burrow move?

Joe Burrow was transferred to LSU from the state of Ohio, where he was a member of the list for three years from 2015-17. He redshirted there in 2015 before seeing limited time in more than 10 games throughout his first year redshirt -sophomore seasons. He combined to complete 29 of 39 passes (74.3 percent) for 287 yards and two touchdowns without interceptions. He also added 15 runs for 53 yards and another score.

Why did Joe Burrow move from the state of Ohio?

Burrow, a four-star professional quarterback in the class of 2015 and Mr. Football in the state of Ohio (2014), transferred from the state of Ohio after failing to secure the starting position in any of his three seasons there.

Redshirtó as a freshman in 2015, the year Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett divided the time as quarterback. Barrett assumed the initial role when Burrow was a freshman in a red shirt in 2016, and did not quit in 2017. At that time, freshman Dwayne Haskins had advanced to Burrow in the depth chart, completing 40 of 57 passes for four touchdowns. And an interception.

Once Barrett graduated from the state of Ohio after the 2017 season, the Buckeyes had a three-man run for the quarterback between Burrow, Haskins and Tate Martell. Burrow, despite completing 15 of 22 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, including a final pass in Buckeyes uniform for a score of 42 yards, failed to secure the starting point. That job went to Haskins, who would complete 373 of 533 passes (70 percent) for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

But Burrow, who had already graduated in just three years and had told reporters that "I came to play," decided that he would graduate from Columbus and spend his last two years of eligibility elsewhere.

Why did Joe Burrow choose LSU?

When Burrow left the state of Ohio, many wondered if he would stay in the state of Ohio, particularly in Cincinnati, or if he would go to Nebraska, where his father Jimmy Burrow had played from 1974 to 1975, just like the Jamie Burrow brothers ( 1997-2001) and Dan. Burrow (2004).

But Nebraska reportedly seemed not to be interested in Burrow at best. Burrow, on the December 7 episode of "College GameDay," said Nebraska didn't think he was good enough when he left high school.

"They told me I wasn't good enough since recruitment. I had an offer after my first year of high school and it was my father's team (University of Ohio)," Burrow said. "I wanted to go to Nebraska. They told me it wasn't good enough. Ohio State was really my only important offer."

That seemed to remain the case after Burrow was transferred, since Nebraska's first-year coach Scott Frost already had his chosen quarterback in Adrián Martínez. Then, when Burrow left the state of Ohio, his two main options were Cincinnati and LSU. Cincy was considered one of the first favorites due to Burrow's relationship with coach Luke Fickell, who was on Ohio State staff in 2015 and & # 39; 16 with Burrow.

But, according to a Sports Illustrated report, LSU coach Ed Orgeron managed to lure Burrow away from Cincinnati over the course of a May weekend in which he, Joe Burrow, his father Jimmy and his brother Dan spoke football, including the future place of Joe Burrow. in LSU. That, and a couple of Cajun meals that included boiled crabs, helped Burrow make his decision in favor of LSU.

Excited to be playing in Death Valley next season. Ready to go to work. – Joey Burrow (@ Joe_Burrow10) May 19, 2018

What is Joe Burrow's university specialty?

According to Joe Burrow's LSU list page, he is studying for a master's degree in liberal arts. He graduated from the state of Ohio after three seasons with a bachelor's degree in financial services for consumers and families.