What steps can Iran take to ensure justice to bring down the PS752? The | News

Three days after denying any involvement in the deadly accident of the Ukrainian plane near the capital of Iran, Tehran, the elite body of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) admitted on Saturday that it shot down the passenger plane.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh blamed the growing tensions in the region after the US assassination of a senior Iranian commander for the tragedy and said the passenger plane had been mistaken for a cruise missile. Hours before the plane crashed on January 8, the elite force had fired a missile discharge at the Iraqi bases that housed US troops in retaliation for the murder of Qassem Soleimani and Hajizadeh said his forces were prepared for the "total war,quot;.

The 176 people killed included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians.

For many, the demolition of the plane evoked bleak memories of the US demolition of an Iranian passenger plane on July 3, 1988, towards the end of Iran's eight-year war with Iraq.

At that time, a US Navy warship The US, which was in a battle with Iranian forces in the Gulf, fired two missiles on flight IR655, which had just taken off from Bandar Abbas to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The attack killed the 290 people on board. The majority of the victims were Iranians. The United States Navy called it a "tragic and regrettable,quot; incident, saying that its warship had mistakenly identified the IR655 as a fighter jet.

Ronald Reagan, the president of the United States at the time, apologized to Iran for the demolition of the plane, but Washington never admitted legal responsibility for the incident. Iran sued the United States in the International Court of Justice, but then withdrew the lawsuit after Washington agreed to pay the victims' families $ 61.8 million.

IR655

Many in Iran believe that the US attack in 1988 was deliberate and cite the tragedy as one of the main incidents that fuel their distrust in Washington.

Last week, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani noted the incident in a tweet criticizing the threat of US President Donald Trump to destroy Iranian 52 cultural sites. "Those who refer to number 52 should also remember number 290. # IR655. They never threaten the Iranian nation," he said.

In a markedly different tweet on Friday, Rouhani called Iran's demolition of flight PS752 a "disastrous mistake." The admission of guilt from Iran after three days of denial caused protests in the country. The leaders of Canada and Ukraine, while welcoming the admission of "full responsibility,quot; by Iran, continued to demand justice.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Sunday for "responsibility, justice and closure." The families of the victims want "answers,quot; and must "receive support in any way that families deem appropriate and desired, including through restitution."

Canada laments the dead after the tragedy of Iran's planes (2:03)

For his part, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said he wants a "total admission of guilt,quot; from Iran.

"We expect from Iran guarantees of its readiness for a full and open investigation, bringing those responsible to justice, the return of the bodies of the dead, the payment of compensation and official apologies through diplomatic channels," he said.

So what are the steps that Iran can take to compensate the families of the victims of the PS752 accident? Below international lawVictims and family members of victims of human rights violations have three main rights: the right to truth, the right to justice and the right to reparation.

The first priority for Canada, according to Canadian lawmaker Sean Fraser, was to establish the facts of what happened. While Iran has allowed Ukrainian investigators access to the crash site, it must still do the same for Canada, since the two countries have no diplomatic ties.

"The focus at this time is to ensure that our researchers can participate in a complete and independent investigation. Questions about the law and compensation will probably be addressed when we have a clearer idea of ​​what happened specifically," Fraser said.

Meanwhile, despite admitting responsibility for shooting down the Ukrainian plane, Iran's explanation of the event has been conflicting. In its initial statement, the Iranian army said the passenger plane was mistaken for a hostile target after flying near a "sensitive military site." Later, Hajizadeh said the plane made no mistake and was on its flight path.

Compensation

Even so, Iran has promised credible investigation and justice, with Rouhani promising to "prosecute this great tragedy,quot; and the The General Staff of the Armed Forces promises to "hand over the guilty … for prosecution."

Many observers welcomed Iran's admission to take down the plane as a positive step and called for reparations for the victims.

"Iran has already admitted that its officials were responsible for this incident. That is an admission of guilt. To be more specific, it is a manifest case of gross negligence," he said. Payam Akhavan, professor of international law at McGill University in Montreal.

"Iran has an obligation to compensate victims. In international law, the duty of reparations is due to Ukraine and Canada and other states whose citizens were killed," he said.

Hassan Razaeifar, an official with the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, said Sunday that such compensation would depend on a settlement between Iran and Ukraine.

"Normally, contractors pay for the repair, but given the fact that this collapse was not normal, the two countries must reach an agreement," he said.

Kamran Matin, tenured professor at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, said Iran's "shame,quot; for the mistake meant that it would probably make repairs. He added: "Shortly after the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian government allocated an additional 200 million euros to the IRGC Quds Force. Therefore, for the families of the victims there should be no doubt that Iran can pay compensation."

Human rights experts also said that reparation could also take a non-monetary form, including a formal apology, repatriation of the remains of the dead, guarantees of non-repetition and diplomatic gestures such as restoring ties between Iran and Canada. .

The Canadian Prime Minister has promised to work for justice.

In a grim monument to the victims in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday, Trudeau said: "We will not rest until there are answers. We will not rest until there is justice and responsibility. "