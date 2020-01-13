What is MLB arbitration? Explain the rules, eligibility and how the process works.

Everyone talks about salary arbitration at this time of year, but What is it?

For the uninitiated baseball fan, players are free agents or not. But well hidden amid the litany of MLB labor laws, is salary arbitration, a process that occurs during the dead part of winter, between Winter Meetings and spring training.

In February, teams and players will sit down to discuss salary numbers for next season, and there is a process for this:

What is MLB arbitration?

Arbitration is what happens when a player and a team cannot agree on a salary number for the next season. An audience is held between the club and the player, which is heard by independent referees. Then, the referees fail in favor of the player or club.

MLB Arbitration Rules

If a player does not have a contract for next season, and the club bids a contract, the player and the club must agree on a salary number. Both parties must agree on a number in mid-January.

If the player and the club do not agree on a salary number for the next season, then the team and the player go to salary arbitration. Both the player and the team present a salary number that they consider appropriate, mainly based on the salaries of players of similar type and production in recent years.

At a hearing in February, a panel of independent arbitrators listens to the case and rules in favor of the player or the team.

Often, a player and the team will agree on a salary number before officially going to arbitration, and in recent years franchises have tended to sign players for extensions, often "buying,quot; years of arbitration and, sometimes, years of free agency

Typically, players get increases during the arbitration process, but their salaries cannot be reduced by more than 20 percent over the previous year.

Who is eligible for arbitration?

MLB salary arbitration is reserved for players who have at least three years of MLB service time but are not yet eligible for free agency, which is obtained after six years of MLB service time.

In certain cases, players who reach a certain service time limit are eligible for arbitration one year before; This is known as a Super Two player.

What is a Super Two player?

A Super Two player is a player who has more than two but less than three years of MLB service time, that is, the time spent on a list of 25 players or the MLB Injured List, but is ranked 22 % higher service time. players who are eligible for arbitration, thus accelerating the player's arbitration clock, giving him an additional year of arbitration.

The deadline for Super Two eligibility varies from year to year, depending on when that top 22 percent was called / placed on a list of 25 men. In 2019, the Super Two cut was placed in two years, 115 days of service time, the earliest cut in years.

Benefits of salary arbitration

Players in their rookie contracts have no influence when it comes to salary, which means that the club sets the player's salary as they see fit (usually around the minimum of the league). Players eligible for arbitration receive a fairer payment for their contributions to their major league squad and, for the first time, have a say in their salary.

Cons of salary arbitration

Arbitration can be a messy and vicious process; the teams are trying to prove that the player is worth less than he thinks it is worth while the player is trying to win an increase in the years before free agency.

In recent years, Trevor Bauer, Marcus Stroman and Dellin Betances have been frank in the process, citing the negativity of the teams and the desire to denigrate the player during the process.