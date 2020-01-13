What do the tense relations between the United States and Iran mean for China and North Korea? The | News

Increasingly deep fractures in the relationship between the United States and Iran pose economic headaches for China, but strategic opportunities for North Korea, experts say, are one of the many repercussions of the one-week crisis.

The Washington assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, a measure that triggered attacks with Iranian missiles at the bases of US forces in Iraq, has increased the risks of instability in the Middle East, which is worrying for China, the biggest buyer of oil from the Gulf region. .

Plus:

Its main sources are Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which has been exporting 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day to China since October as part of an infrastructure agreement.

Beijing is also Iran's biggest buyer of crude, although imports have fallen since the US sanctions exemptions expired last year. In November, the communist state bought 547,758 metric tons (539,106 tons) of crude from Iran, well below the 3.04 million tons in April, according to Chinese customs data.

For Pyongyang, the problem is more political. You can see the assassination of Washington by Qassem Soleimani, the military commander of Iran, as a sign that the United States is seeking a regime change and resume its nuclear program to protect itself, the strategists said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (left) visited China Diaoyutai's state pension in Beijing in August last year (File: How Hwee Young / Pool Photo via AP Photo)

In an English editorial on Wednesday, Chinese state tabloid Global Times lashed out at the Trump administration, accusing it of using Iran's crisis to damage China's economy.

"Its objective is to thwart China's development by involving China or even dragging China into a military confrontation," the newspaper said.

"The conflict between the United States and Iran fits into this tactic because China has a large and growing dependence on the energy of Iran and other countries in the Middle East, which makes it vulnerable to regional struggles and turbulence."

Few options

The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who conducted naval warfare exercises with Iran and Russia in the Gulf of Oman last month, has severely criticized the United States for the death of Soleimani, but there isn't much else he can do, according to the analysts

"China wants to avoid further tension in its relations with the United States, as ensuring regional stability and ending the trade war are currently its main foreign policy priorities," said Kaho Yu, senior Asian analyst at Verisk Maplecroft consultancy. in Singapore

Since 2018, the two largest economies in the world have been locked in a trade war that is putting pressure on Chinese industries. The country recorded a growth of 6 percent in the last three months of 2019, a minimum not seen since 1992, amid the decline in exports and manufacturing.

Beijing may not have the power to remain to continue fighting a trade war, said Tony Nash, founder of the artificial intelligence firm Complete Intelligence and a long-term observer from China.

The Iran factor could also lessen Beijing's influence during its trade negotiations with Washington.

"Trump will probably use the business of Chinese companies with Iran as a currency in trade negotiations," Yu said. Washington "is aware that China did not comply with the US sanctions on Iranian crude oil exports and continues to be Iran's key military provider," he continued.

In September, the White House imposed sanctions on several Chinese and businesses, including two units of COSCO Shipping Corporation, for "knowingly participating,quot; in the transportation of Iranian crude in violation of US sanctions to the Islamic Republic.

Telecommunications giant Huawei, considered a national security risk by the United States, has also been criticized for alleged violations of sanctions.

Its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, is currently fighting extradition to the United States on charges of fraud and deception to HSBC Holdings about Huawei's businesses in Iran.

The United States accused Huawei and other Chinese companies of violating sanctions against Iran (File: Jason Lee / Reuters)

But as Trump seeks to convince other countries of broader security risks linked to Chinese companies, he may not succeed.

The international community could see the murder of Soleimani as an example of the imprudence of the United States, which could further erode the credibility of the Trump administration, said Nick Marro, global commercial leader of The Economist Intelligence Unit.

"That will inevitably vanish in other security problems in which the United States is trying to make its voice heard," Marro warned, adding that "a destabilizing foreign policy will not win criticism of the (Washington) camp."

Trump-Kim second summit collapses

A emboldened Pyongyang

Trump's actions toward Tehran tend to cause concern for Pyongyang and this time is no different, according to strategists.

When the US leader withdrew his country from Iran's nuclear agreement in 2018, concerns grew that North Korea would move away from diplomacy.

The country's leader, Kim Jong Un, warned of a "new strategic weapon,quot; at the end of December, after carrying out a series of missile tests following a summit collapsed with Trump in February. Some fear that Soleimani's death will encourage Kim.

"The fact that the United States eliminates an important Iranian leader can cause Pyongyang to reconsider the scale of its next provocation," Leif-Eric Easley, associate professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, wrote in a note published Tuesday at the Lowy Institute, an Australian study. tank.

"Pyongyang can now point to Iran's case to justify denuclearization resistance and improve its declared strategic deterrent for the regime's survival," he continued.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has intensified his rhetoric in recent months and spoke of a "new strategic weapon,quot; last month (KCNA through Reuters)

Kim, on the last day of 2019, said there was no basis for his nation to continue its moratorium on tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles, according to the official KCNA news agency of North Korea. Kim attributed his decision to "gangster-like demands,quot; in Washington and "hostile,quot; policies that included joint military drills with South Korea and sanctions.

In response, Trump told reporters Sunday that it was unclear if Kim would breach his promise of denuclearization. "I don't think it will break my word, but maybe it will," Trump said.

Soleimani's death could finally derail Trump's strategy in North Korea, according to Anthony Rinna, a Korean specialist at the SinoNK research group.

Given the risk of US foreign policy actions, other countries may not be willing to continue cooperating with Washington, he warned: "With the current escalation in relations between Iran and the United States, other countries interested in seeing a Korea North nuclear-free weapons may be less willing to rely on the good faith of the United States. "

"This is particularly true as China and Russia continue to establish themselves as an alternative force for the denuclearization of North Korea in contrast to the US-led sanctions campaign," Rinna said.