What channel is LSU vs. Clemson tonight? Time, TV schedule for the 2020 college football championship

It's a Tigres showdown in the national college football championship like No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson face in New Orleans with the trophy on the line.

LSU crushed No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in the national semifinal last month, and Clemson stole a 29-23 victory from No. 2 Ohio State to advance to the most important game of the year.

Directed by Heisman's winning quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU has the best offense in the nation, and was in full display against the Sooners. Burrow had seven crazy scores and 403 aerial yards in the first half of the semifinal, effectively finishing the game before halftime. However, Clemson's defense allowed fewer points than any other team this year, creating a massive showdown when Burrow is on the field.

In the first 12 games of his season, Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence averaged 6.4 carries for 33.9 yards per game, with season highs of 11 carries and 66 yards. Against the Buckeyes in the semifinal, he ran 16 times for 107 yards. Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney finally released his precious quarterback, and it worked, turning LSU's ability to contain Lawrence on the ground in a great story.

Here is a guide to everything you need to see LSU vs.. Clemson in the college football game, including the television channel, start time, location and updated betting odds.

What channel is LSU vs. Clemson tonight?

The national college football championship between LSU and Clemson is broadcast nationwide on ESPN. Chris Fowler will be the presenter play by play, with Kirk Herbstreit as an analyst. Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor will be on the sidelines.

In addition to the main broadcast on ESPN, viewers have some alternative options to watch the CFP championship game through ESPN's "Megacast,quot;, which is shown on their sister stations. That includes Command Center (ESPN2), Film Room (ESPNU), Skycast (ESPNews), DataCenter (ESPN Goal Line) and All-22 (ESPN App).

What time does the college football game begin?

Date: Monday, January 13

Monday, January 13 Time: 8 p.m. ET | 5 pm. PT

The national college football championship between LSU and Clemson is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 13.

Where is the CFP 2020 national championship?

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

The 2020 CFP national championship is in the New Orleans Superdome. This is the first national college football playoff championship organized by the New Orleans Saints home.

The national championship locations have been chosen until 2024, without a scheduled place of repetition.

LSU vs Clemson odds of winning the 2020 national championship

LSU opened as a five-point favorite over Clemson, according to Sportsbook Review, and that has grown to a 5.5-point advantage since most of the money has been placed in the favorites. LSU's money line is around -215, according to the book, and Clemson's is +181.

Despite being the lowest seed, Clemson was a 2.5-point favorite in his semifinal against Ohio State. The 29-23 victory moved Clemson to 10-3 against the spread this year. LSU is 9-3-2 against the spread, easily covering against the Sooners.

History of college football playoffs, previous winners