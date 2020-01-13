West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski ruled out for "a couple of weeks,quot; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0457e04bf4bb7f88b9c7e302540ec9ac9% %MINIFYHTML0457e04bf4bb7f88b9c7e302540ec9ac10%





Lukasz Fabianski hurt his hip during West Ham's loss to Sheffield United

West Ham has received great physical momentum with news goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who only faces a couple of weeks away.

The 34-year-old had to leave just 13 minutes after Friday night's loss at Sheffield United after hurting his hip with a goal kick.

It was feared that the Polish international would have suffered a recurrence of the injury he suffered in Bournemouth in September, which required surgery and left him aside for three months.

However, a scan on Monday showed that the injury is not serious and that he could return in time to face Liverpool at the end of the month.

Hammers' chief medical officer Richard Collinge said: "It is good news that Lukasz has not aggravated or suffered any recurrence of the previous injury.

"The scan has shown a slight inflammation and irritation of the scar tissue, which is quite common after surgery, and obviously the source of the discomfort he felt on Friday."

"Now we just need to let the inflammation calm down and wait for Lukasz to be available again in a couple of weeks."