Wendy Williams rant about Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce being "stolen,quot; from an Oscar nomination – "They are jealous of you!"

Wendy Williams was encouraging Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez to walk home with the Oscars, but since neither of them made the cut for the nomination, she is very upset about that! The talk show host discussed the situation on her show today and made it clear that, as far as she was concerned, triple threats were really rejected and stripped of what they deserved for & # 39; jealousy and you fight! & # 39;

Not only that, but Wendy even went so far as to suggest that J.Lo should withdraw from his Super Bowl performance after being rejected during the awards season.

After all, although he failed to get an Oscar nomination, Jennifer has already received nominations at other prestigious award shows, including Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, all for his incredible acting work at Hustlers.

"J.Lo was nominated for nothing … Alex (Rodriguez) is being blamed," Wendy began his rant before joking that J.Lo's man should bribe those responsible.

The talk show host added that ‘You were robbed on purpose because they are jealous of you. Do you know why they are jealous? They are jealous because I still don't think they still consider you as an actress … Jen, they're jealous of you and please don't blame Alex! And, if it were you Jen, I would also retire from the Super Bowl. I would not leave the house. Do you want me to get there and do twerk in the Super Bowl? I couldn't even get an Oscar nomination because these fights think they are better than me. Get out of here! & # 39;

Speaking from Jennifer's perspective, she continued saying that she was more beautiful, with a successful and happy family life, that she kept her "firm and correct,quot; and that everyone was jealous as they should.

Finally, Wendy mentioned that Beyonce was also not nominated and that they should also be jealous of her, no doubt!



