We list the best dialogues by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Arjun by Salman Khan

Karan Arjun is a Bollywood classic that featured the two powers of the industry: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. While the movie was generally a typical Bollywood drama, seeing Salman and Shah Rukh together on the screen was only enough for the public to go crazy about the movie. Based on the concept of reincarnation, Karan Arjun was a film that revolved around two brothers who are killed by a bully from the local village and then born again to avenge his death. Today, when the movie is completed 25 years after the release, we decided to collect some of the most memorable dialogues that we are still overcoming.
1. Mera bete aayenge, simple Karan Arjun aayenge … zameen ki chaati phad ke aayenge, aasman ka seena animate ke aayenge
2. Zindagi mein joh hota hai woh socha nahi hota … aur joh socha jata hai woh kabhi hota nahi … aur joh kabhi nahi hota, woh kabhi kabhi ho jata hai.
3. Mera dushmano ko sar chupane ke liye jagah dene waalon … main tumhari chittaon ko jalne ke liye jagah nahi doonga
4. Aaisi maut maroonga is kamine ko … ki bhagwan yeh punar janam waala system hello khatam kar dega
5. Bhavnao ki chot jab dil par lagti hai … toh nafrat ki jwala badakh uthti hai
6 kiss gaalon pe nahi … hoton pe kiya jata hai
7. Khoon ki Holi khelne waale, aaj main dekhti hoon … khoon kiska behta hai aur laashein kiski girti hai
8. Ghode par bahetkar jaan ki baazi lagane mein woh maaza nahi … joh chahat ke maidan mein dil ki baazi laga dene mein hai
9.Jab maa ka dil tadapta hai na … toh aasman mein bhi daraarein padh jati hai
10. Mere andhere jeevan mein … subah phir se laut aayi hai