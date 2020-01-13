We list the best dialogues by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Arjun by Salman Khan

Karan Arjun is a Bollywood classic that featured the two powers of the industry: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. While the movie was generally a typical Bollywood drama, seeing Salman and Shah Rukh together on the screen was only enough for the public to go crazy about the movie. Based on the concept of reincarnation, Karan Arjun was a film that revolved around two brothers who are killed by a bully from the local village and then born again to avenge his death. Today, when the movie is completed 25 years after the release, we decided to collect some of the most memorable dialogues that we are still overcoming.