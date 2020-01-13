Watch a 9 year old boy use his "superpower,quot; to create the portrait of John Cena

Not all superheroes wear capes!
Benjamin Russo He's capturing the hearts of thousands of people thanks to his latest video on YouTube.
In a viral video, the nine-year-old boy shows his impressive skills with Rubik's Cubes. At the same time, remind people that dyslexia does not define it.
"I have dyslexia. I have trouble reading and writing. I mix my words. Sometimes I feel very frustrated and upset," he shared in his YouTube video. "But … having dyslexia also means that I can do something amazing!"
What comes next is that Benjamin is building a gigantic mosaic before our eyes. Amazing achievement is a fighter portrait John Cena. In fact, the great revelation caught the attention of the professional wrestler.
"This is the incarnation of #NeverGiveUp," John shared in Twitter. "Benjamin shows courage, perseverance, vulnerability, tremendous strength … and is an ARTIST! I admire you, your work and your perspective."
Perhaps the best message of all is Benjamin's final note at the end of the video. While holding the reference cards, the young man has a message for all those who can relate to him.
"Dyslexia is not my disability. Dyslexia is my SUPERPODER," he shared.
So what's going on with today's portrait? Last week, Benjamin's family revealed the fate of the special project.
"Knocking down @johncena. Unfortunately we can't buy 750 cubes every time!" The family joked on Instagram. "We are in the next … we would never have thought we would have John Cena tweeting about it! Incredible! His idol! #Johncena #cubekid # cubekid2010 #dyslexia #mosiacjohncena #dyslexic."
Continue to follow Benjamin's trip on YouTube now.
