Watch a 9 year old boy use his "superpower,quot; to create the portrait of John Cena

Not all superheroes wear capes!

Benjamin Russo He's capturing the hearts of thousands of people thanks to his latest video on YouTube.

In a viral video, the nine-year-old boy shows his impressive skills with Rubik's Cubes. At the same time, remind people that dyslexia does not define it.

"I have dyslexia. I have trouble reading and writing. I mix my words. Sometimes I feel very frustrated and upset," he shared in his YouTube video. "But … having dyslexia also means that I can do something amazing!"

What comes next is that Benjamin is building a gigantic mosaic before our eyes. Amazing achievement is a fighter portrait John Cena. In fact, the great revelation caught the attention of the professional wrestler.

"This is the incarnation of #NeverGiveUp," John shared in Twitter. "Benjamin shows courage, perseverance, vulnerability, tremendous strength … and is an ARTIST! I admire you, your work and your perspective."