Warnings of "volcanic tsunami,quot; after the eruption in the Philippines

MANILA – A dramatic explosion of the second most active volcano in the Philippines on Sunday prompted warnings of a possible "volcanic tsunami,quot; as villagers were evacuated and nearby communities were advised to take precautions against any increase in water in the lake.
The explosion, which sent a cloud of ash half a mile into the air, occurred months after the volcano, Taal, about 40 miles south of Manila, began to show a state of restlessness. Tremors were felt on the island of the volcano and in the villages near the nearby city of Agoncillo in the province of Batangas, and the noise of the volcano increased fears among residents.
"The earthquakes were strong, and it felt like a monster came out,quot; like in the movies, said Cookie Siscar, who had left the area and was transmitting a report from her husband, Emer, a poultry farmer, who was at her home in Batangas , which dominates the island of the volcano.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised its alert level for the Taal volcano four out of five, indicating that a "dangerous eruption,quot; was imminent.
The institute warned that the eruption could cause a "volcanic tsunami,quot; and advised nearby communities to take precautions against possible swells from the lake surrounding the volcano. Around 6,000 people live on the island, and boats took residents to a safe place in Batangas early Sunday.
The evacuation of tens of thousands of people from the surrounding area was ordered, The Associated Press reported, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damages. Manila International Airport also said on Twitter that flights to and from there were suspended due to the eruption. Volcanic ash was observed "in the vicinity of the airport,quot; and on nearby air routes, the Philippine Civil Aviation Authority said.
The volcano island has been showing signs of activity since last March, and about three dozen eruptions have been recorded in recent history. Sitting on a lake that partly fills a caldera formed thousands of years ago, it is a popular attraction for tourists, who see it from a ridge in the province of Cavite to the north.
Salvador Panelo, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte, said the government was "closely monitoring the situation of the Taal volcano."
"The concerned agencies of the national government are now working closely with the provincial government of Batangas to ensure the safety of residents, including their evacuation," said Mr. Panelo. "We advise the public to remain vigilant."
Rea Torres, who is from the city of Dita in Batangas, said that when he went to check the family residence, he felt tremors twice: "I felt as if the whole floor was moving."
"It's very scary," he said, describing "sinister clouds over us,quot; and thunder and lightning.
Last January, an eruption in the most active volcano of the island nation, the Mayon, in the province of Albay, about 200 miles east of the Taal, caused an alert level of four, as it generated up to 1,600 feet of sources of lava and ashes fell on two nearby villages.
