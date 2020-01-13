Warnings of "volcanic tsunami,quot; after the eruption in the Philippines

The volcano island has been showing signs of activity since last March, and about three dozen eruptions have been recorded in recent history. Sitting on a lake that partly fills a caldera formed thousands of years ago, it is a popular attraction for tourists, who see it from a ridge in the province of Cavite to the north.

Salvador Panelo, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte, said the government was "closely monitoring the situation of the Taal volcano."

"The concerned agencies of the national government are now working closely with the provincial government of Batangas to ensure the safety of residents, including their evacuation," said Mr. Panelo. "We advise the public to remain vigilant."

Rea Torres, who is from the city of Dita in Batangas, said that when he went to check the family residence, he felt tremors twice: "I felt as if the whole floor was moving."

"It's very scary," he said, describing "sinister clouds over us,quot; and thunder and lightning.

Last January, an eruption in the most active volcano of the island nation, the Mayon, in the province of Albay, about 200 miles east of the Taal, caused an alert level of four, as it generated up to 1,600 feet of sources of lava and ashes fell on two nearby villages.