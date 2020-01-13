Home Entertainment Vote for the star that best dressed in the Critics & #...

Vote for the star that best dressed in the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Best dressed at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards: Zendaya and more
%MINIFYHTMLdb6d700215cdeceb8eb8e78a2004fa789% %MINIFYHTMLdb6d700215cdeceb8eb8e78a2004fa7810%

Critics have spoken, but now it's your turn!

Last night, the best in film and television were awarded at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020, including surprises like both of them Bong Joon Ho Y Sam Mendes as best director for Parasite Y 1917respectively.

Now that the Oscar nominees have been officially announced, stars like Joaquin PhoenixY Renee ZellwegerYou can see the success of your Critics & # 39; Choice and hope that it also translates into a victory at the Oscars.

%MINIFYHTMLdb6d700215cdeceb8eb8e78a2004fa7811% %MINIFYHTMLdb6d700215cdeceb8eb8e78a2004fa7812%

Until then, however, we are still focused on all the fashion of the red carpet last night, especially with some of the dazzling looks in which the stars arrived.

Getting started is Zendaya, which was fashionable on Twitter last night when he appeared wearing a short top similar to Tom Ford's armor and a long fuchsia harem skirt to match, which once again demonstrates that stylist Cockroach of the law It is one of the best in the business.

The always fashionable Billy porterstunned in a strapless mint dress (which seemed to be the color of the night) and hand-painted butterflies by the artist Anna Bernabe who said, via fashion, helped Porter represent: "The numerous transformations and rebirths that one experiences throughout his life."

Meanwhile, one of the stars of Little woman served fashion when Florence Pugh He arrived in a white Prada sequin dress that shone on the carpet.

We also saw Sterling K. Brownfrom We are Impress with a perfectly made burgundy suit. In another part of the carpet, Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays the wife on Brown's screen, drew attention in a white dress that featured a bold cropped neckline.

Recent winner of the Golden Globes AwkwafinaHe also lit the carpet with a yellow sunflower dress that he combined with a handbag.

Another star that looked like a sunbeam was Anne Hathaway, who wore a Versace sequin dress that shone as bright as the star.

Finally, Cynthia Erivo He took his game A to step and repeated with a dress with mosaic print of Fendi that featured a long train and bulky sleeves.

Look at all the best fashion last night and then vote for the celebrity you think dressed better on the carpet!

John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Zendaya

The HBO Euphoria The star has arrived and, as always, did not disappoint. Bringing the galactic glam fashion to the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet, Zendaya did not come to play in this set of two intense pink pieces. It is safe to say that his is our favorite look of the night.

Lupita Nyongo, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Broadimage / Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o

The Kenyan-Mexican actress is drawing attention on the red carpet of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 with a personalized dark brown Michael Kors. There is nothing we don't like about this fashion and beauty look.

Mandy Moore, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Mandy Moore

35 years old We are Star left the dress tonight and opted for an avant-garde and unique black jumpsuit set, combined with a matching black cape. Moore is always someone who kills the red carpet, but tonight, he leaves us speechless tonight at the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 with his Ellie Saab look.

Florence Pugh, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Florence Pugh

the Little woman Star dazzles on the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet with a custom white and silver Prada sequin dress. The 24-year-old actress never stops killing a red carpet and tonight is no exception.

Billy Porter, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Billy porter

50 years old Attitude The actor never comes to play when it comes to the fashion of the red carpet. While Porter could have gone further on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes, he's still strong when it comes to his fashion choices this season with a mint green strapless dress. But the way he complemented is what really caught his eye: Porter opted for what looks like a butterfly body art and a metal choker that links the entire lewk.

MJ Rodriguez, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang / Shutterstock

MJ Rodriguez

Another favorite Attitude The star, who plays Blanca Rodríguez-Evangelista in the hit show, draws attention on the red carpet of Critics & # 39; Choice in Moschino.

Sterling K. Brown, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Sterling K. Brown

What a stallion! 43 years old We are Star is no stranger to wearing a good suit on the red carpet and tonight is no exception dressed in a burgundy suit.

Lucy Hale, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Lucy Hale

First Little cute meticulousThe actress came out and appeared on the red carpet of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 in this mint green dream of a dress. The 30-year-old is wearing a custom Miu miu Deep v-neck dress with a black bow at the waist, surrounded by pearl and crystal ornaments to give it a pop touch. As for her makeup, the actress opted for a neutral appearance with a touch of color in the inner corners of her eye.

Joey King, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Joey king

Silver Mermaid! Actress of the Law shines at the annual ceremony with a metallic silver dress of Prada.

Milo Ventimiglia, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia

the We are The star usually opts for a totally black classic suit for shows and awards events, but today it is being changed as a camel-colored suit jacket is worn. The stallion also put together its red carpet look with a classic black tie, looking elegant and ready for the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Anne Hathaway, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway

She came back and came to kill! the princess diaries actress dazzled in a custom Versace Golden dress at the 25th edition of the Annual Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.

Rachel Brosnahan, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

A clementine goddess! 29 year old Wonderful Mrs. Maisel star comes out in the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 wearing an impeccable Carolina Herrera wear.

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

The actress makes the red carpet her catwalk with a haute couture ensemble that deserves her own prize.

Asante Blackk, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Asante Blackk

With only 17 years, Blackk is not only killing him after his role in When they see us but he is not a regular series on We are and it is safe to say that he is developing a unique sense of style.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

the We are the cast appeared and appeared on the red carpet of the Critics' Choice Awards of 2020 tonight and Susan Watson is no stranger. Leaving us speechless, the actress wore a white dress by Galia Lahav with a deep v-neck.

Jon Huertas, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jon Huertas

the We are The star went out to the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 wearing a black turtleneck and a metallic black / gold suit. It seems that someone is not afraid to take the risk of fashion on the red carpet.

Awkwafina, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Awkwafina

Look at this sunbeam! Put on a dress worthy of a goddess for Ellie saabAwkwafina leaves us speechless this 2020 awards season with their fashion looks.

Chloe Bennet, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang / Shutterstock

Chloe Bennet

The 27-year-old actress is a fashion fantasy in this whimsical peach-colored dress appropriate for a fairy princess. the Protection agents The actress is wearing Yanina.

Christopher Abbott, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Christopher Abbott

A traditional black suit? We don't know her. the 22 screenshots The actor attends the 25th Annual Critics & # 39; Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, wearing a forest green velvet suit.

AJ Michalka, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

AJ Michalka

The actress and singer AJ is a pistachio dream with a dress that perfectly combines and complements her green eyes. AJ combined her dress with the old Hollywood waves and natural makeup, making this look simple but impeccable to remember.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©