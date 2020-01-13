Vote for the star that best dressed in the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards!

Critics have spoken, but now it's your turn!
Last night, the best in film and television were awarded at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020, including surprises like both of them Bong Joon Ho Y Sam Mendes as best director for Parasite Y 1917respectively.
Now that the Oscar nominees have been officially announced, stars like Joaquin PhoenixY Renee ZellwegerYou can see the success of your Critics & # 39; Choice and hope that it also translates into a victory at the Oscars.
Until then, however, we are still focused on all the fashion of the red carpet last night, especially with some of the dazzling looks in which the stars arrived.
Getting started is Zendaya, which was fashionable on Twitter last night when he appeared wearing a short top similar to Tom Ford's armor and a long fuchsia harem skirt to match, which once again demonstrates that stylist Cockroach of the law It is one of the best in the business.
The always fashionable Billy porterstunned in a strapless mint dress (which seemed to be the color of the night) and hand-painted butterflies by the artist Anna Bernabe who said, via fashion, helped Porter represent: "The numerous transformations and rebirths that one experiences throughout his life."
Meanwhile, one of the stars of Little woman served fashion when Florence Pugh He arrived in a white Prada sequin dress that shone on the carpet.
We also saw Sterling K. Brownfrom We are Impress with a perfectly made burgundy suit. In another part of the carpet, Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays the wife on Brown's screen, drew attention in a white dress that featured a bold cropped neckline.
Recent winner of the Golden Globes AwkwafinaHe also lit the carpet with a yellow sunflower dress that he combined with a handbag.
Another star that looked like a sunbeam was Anne Hathaway, who wore a Versace sequin dress that shone as bright as the star.
Finally, Cynthia Erivo He took his game A to step and repeated with a dress with mosaic print of Fendi that featured a long train and bulky sleeves.
Look at all the best fashion last night and then vote for the celebrity you think dressed better on the carpet!
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Zendaya
The HBO Euphoria The star has arrived and, as always, did not disappoint. Bringing the galactic glam fashion to the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet, Zendaya did not come to play in this set of two intense pink pieces. It is safe to say that his is our favorite look of the night.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o
The Kenyan-Mexican actress is drawing attention on the red carpet of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 with a personalized dark brown Michael Kors. There is nothing we don't like about this fashion and beauty look.
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Mandy Moore
35 years old We are Star left the dress tonight and opted for an avant-garde and unique black jumpsuit set, combined with a matching black cape. Moore is always someone who kills the red carpet, but tonight, he leaves us speechless tonight at the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 with his Ellie Saab look.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Florence Pugh
the Little woman Star dazzles on the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 red carpet with a custom white and silver Prada sequin dress. The 24-year-old actress never stops killing a red carpet and tonight is no exception.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Billy porter
50 years old Attitude The actor never comes to play when it comes to the fashion of the red carpet. While Porter could have gone further on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes, he's still strong when it comes to his fashion choices this season with a mint green strapless dress. But the way he complemented is what really caught his eye: Porter opted for what looks like a butterfly body art and a metal choker that links the entire lewk.
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
MJ Rodriguez
Another favorite Attitude The star, who plays Blanca Rodríguez-Evangelista in the hit show, draws attention on the red carpet of Critics & # 39; Choice in Moschino.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Sterling K. Brown
What a stallion! 43 years old We are Star is no stranger to wearing a good suit on the red carpet and tonight is no exception dressed in a burgundy suit.
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Lucy Hale
First Little cute meticulousThe actress came out and appeared on the red carpet of the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 in this mint green dream of a dress. The 30-year-old is wearing a custom Miu miu Deep v-neck dress with a black bow at the waist, surrounded by pearl and crystal ornaments to give it a pop touch. As for her makeup, the actress opted for a neutral appearance with a touch of color in the inner corners of her eye.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Joey king
Silver Mermaid! Actress of the Law shines at the annual ceremony with a metallic silver dress of Prada.
Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Milo Ventimiglia
the We are The star usually opts for a totally black classic suit for shows and awards events, but today it is being changed as a camel-colored suit jacket is worn. The stallion also put together its red carpet look with a classic black tie, looking elegant and ready for the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Anne Hathaway
She came back and came to kill! the princess diaries actress dazzled in a custom Versace Golden dress at the 25th edition of the Annual Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Rachel Brosnahan
A clementine goddess! 29 year old Wonderful Mrs. Maisel star comes out in the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 wearing an impeccable Carolina Herrera wear.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
The actress makes the red carpet her catwalk with a haute couture ensemble that deserves her own prize.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Asante Blackk
With only 17 years, Blackk is not only killing him after his role in When they see us but he is not a regular series on We are and it is safe to say that he is developing a unique sense of style.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson
the We are the cast appeared and appeared on the red carpet of the Critics' Choice Awards of 2020 tonight and Susan Watson is no stranger. Leaving us speechless, the actress wore a white dress by Galia Lahav with a deep v-neck.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jon Huertas
the We are The star went out to the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020 wearing a black turtleneck and a metallic black / gold suit. It seems that someone is not afraid to take the risk of fashion on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Awkwafina
Look at this sunbeam! Put on a dress worthy of a goddess for Ellie saabAwkwafina leaves us speechless this 2020 awards season with their fashion looks.
John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Chloe Bennet
The 27-year-old actress is a fashion fantasy in this whimsical peach-colored dress appropriate for a fairy princess. the Protection agents The actress is wearing Yanina.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Christopher Abbott
A traditional black suit? We don't know her. the 22 screenshots The actor attends the 25th Annual Critics & # 39; Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, wearing a forest green velvet suit.
EAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
AJ Michalka
The actress and singer AJ is a pistachio dream with a dress that perfectly combines and complements her green eyes. AJ combined her dress with the old Hollywood waves and natural makeup, making this look simple but impeccable to remember.