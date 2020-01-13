Vote for the star that best dressed in the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards!

Critics have spoken, but now it's your turn!

Last night, the best in film and television were awarded at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020, including surprises like both of them Bong Joon Ho Y Sam Mendes as best director for Parasite Y 1917respectively.

Now that the Oscar nominees have been officially announced, stars like Joaquin PhoenixY Renee ZellwegerYou can see the success of your Critics & # 39; Choice and hope that it also translates into a victory at the Oscars.

Until then, however, we are still focused on all the fashion of the red carpet last night, especially with some of the dazzling looks in which the stars arrived.

Getting started is Zendaya, which was fashionable on Twitter last night when he appeared wearing a short top similar to Tom Ford's armor and a long fuchsia harem skirt to match, which once again demonstrates that stylist Cockroach of the law It is one of the best in the business.