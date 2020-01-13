Vitality Nations Cup: England, South Africa, New Zealand and Jamaica will face a duel | Netball news





Natalie Haythornthwaite will seek to lead England by example

The Vitality Nations Cup starts this week with England, South Africa, New Zealand and Jamaica, all in court for four days of game in three cities in England.

The four-nation tournament marks the first netball event played on English soil since last year's Netball World Cup and all eight matches will be shown live on Sky Sports

The competition begins in Nottingham before moving to Birmingham for the second day. The last weekend, including placement matches on January 26, will take place at the iconic Copper Box Arena in London.

With a lot of netball news since the culmination of last July's World Cup competition, we executed the rule about each nation involved …

England vitality roses

Chelsea Pitman returns to England's attack mix for this competition

Accessories: New Zealand (January 19), South Africa (January 22) and Jamaica (January 25)

What's new: After trips to Australia and Zeeland, in addition to their Tests in South Africa, the new head coach Jess Thirlby is preparing to lead a team of Roses on English soil for the first time.

As was the case with their previous tests, they will be without the likes of Jo Harten, Serena Guthrie, Helen Housby and Geva Mentor, but the experienced Chelsea Pitman returns to its end of attack.

Before each match day, the head coach will reduce his team from 14 players to 12 and everyone will know they should start running due to a meeting with the world champions on the first day.

Coach comments: "I can't wait. I think it's a privilege to play in front of a local crowd. I'm sure we will all accept that and we will really feel the support of the crowd. I think we will see the best of this group to close this initial international period before to rebuild. I have tons of information to continue and this is just another opportunity to see a slightly different group again. "

Player to watch: On England's defensive end during his three-test tour of South Africa, Stacey Francis It was a ball of energy. With shooting lineups in this competition, Thirlby will seek Francis's experience and knowledge to stand out. Also, watch Captain Natalie Haythornthwaite closely. He led by example in South Africa and will be inspired to add another 10 or 20 percent to his game in his homeland.

Equipment: Eleanor Cardwell, George Fisher, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Kadeen Corbin, Natalie Haythornthwaite (Captain), Laura Malcolm (Vice-Captain), Amy Carter, Natalie Panagarry, Jade Clarke, Chelsea Pitman, Fran Williams, Razia Quashie, Kate Shimmin and Stacey Francis

New Zealand silver ferns

Laura Langman has stayed in New Zealand to manage her workload

accessories: England (January 19), Jamaica (January 22) and South Africa (January 25)

What's new: Positively, the world champions are entering this competition with the assurance that Noeline Taurua, who has just been awarded a Damehood, will be leading until the end of February 2021.

The World Cup winning coach signed a one-year commitment just before Christmas and for this tour, Gail Parata will be his assistant coach.

Off the court, Maria Folau's presence will be missed after her withdrawal from all forms of netball, while Laura Langman and Katrina Rore, who are left behind in New Zealand, will also leave gaps for the parties to fill up.

New Zealand's most recent memories of playing on British soil were exceptional

Coach comments: "I want the emphasis on continuous momentum to be emphasized. It's a change of thinking, but it's that challenge that really excites me. We're losing a lot of experience without Laura, Katrina and Maria, but it's a great opportunity to see what this next wave is of Silver Ferns can contribute to our game in the center of attention of International Test Netball ".

Player to watch: According to head coach Taurua, Karin Burger He has "a lot in his toolbox,quot; and has re-entered the Silver Ferns defensive circle smoothly. She is driven, hungry for work and looks well positioned for compelling competition after shining in the Constellation Cup series last year.

Equipment: Bailey Mes, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Maia Wilson, Gina Crampton, Shannon Saunders, Kimiora Poi, Whitney Souness, Karin Burger, Phoenix Karaka, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Jane Watson and Samantha Sinclair (Reserve).

SPAR Proteas from South Africa

Karla Pretorius is back and ready to shake things up again for South Africa

Accessories: Jamaica (January 19), England (January 22) and New Zealand (January 25)

What's new: The SPAR Proteas advance in an era after Norma Plummer and now have Dorette Badenhorst as their main coach. She is assisted by Dumisani Chauke and together they will seek to continue the momentum that the team won during the third Test against England in early December.

Coach comments: "I look forward to an exciting competition between the main countries of the world. There are no easy games here, just challenges. There is a good vibe in the team and with Karla Pretorius back and Bongi as captain, everyone can be excited."

Player to watch: Although Shadine van der Merwe proves that she is an exceptional player during the recent series of tests with England, we cannot look beyond Praetorius. The defender who returned, who was the player of the 2019 Netball World Cup, is world class in her field. She is one of the best defenders of interception on the planet and adds to a large and already strong defensive end.

Equipment: Ine-Marí Venter, Lenize Potgieter, Lefébre Rademan, Sigi Burger, Bongi Msomi (Captain), Izette Griesel, Romé Dreyer, Khanyisa Chawane, Phumza Maweni, Shadine van der Merwe, Zanele Vimbela and Karla Pretorius.

Sun girls from Jamaica

Jhaniele Fowler will seek to lead from the front for the Sunshine Girls

Accessories: South Africa (January 19), New Zealand (January 22) and England (January 25)

What's new: Well, it has been a slightly turbulent time for the Sunshine Girls since the culmination of the Netball World Cup.

Reports of discord between the players representing them in Liverpool and the governing body were widespread. The tensions seem to have calmed down and resolved now, however, none of us will know the full impact of them until the team goes to court.

In the whole team there is talent, the question is whether the new coach Connie Francis and her players will be on the same page.

Coach comments: "I am very satisfied with the group we have. It creates a very pleasant balance because we have young players who are ambitious and want to go out to show the world that they can play. I like how they join with the older players."

Player to watch: In Super Club in New Zealand, Shimona nelson He finished with an average shot percentage of 91 percent. With 1.95 m, the 21-year-old girl has a great natural height and also combines it with an exceptional elevation.

Equipment: Jhaniele Fowler, Shimona Nelson, Shanice Beckford, Gezelle Allison, Jodi-Ann Ward, Nicole Dixon, Khadijah Williams, Shadian Hemmings, Shamera Sterling, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Latanya Wilson and Shannika Johnson.

