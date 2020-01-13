Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor continue to promote Street Dancer 3D





Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor star together in Remo D & # 39; Souza & # 39; s Street Dancer 3D. The movie is a dance movie and will have some amazing dance sequences. In addition to Varun and Shraddha, the film also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. The cast of Street Dancer 3D has been doing everything possible to promote the film and the songs of the project have already become a great success among the public. Today, we take Varun and Shraddha when they left for promotions.

While Varun looked super cool with a pair of torn shorts, a white printed T-shirt and an elegant black leather jacket on top, Shraddha looked more radiant than ever with a pair of flared jeans, a crisp white shirt and a gray and purple vest. The duo even danced with fans before heading to the office of a popular radio channel for promotions. Check their latest photos here. Street Dancer 3D hits theaters on January 24, 2020.