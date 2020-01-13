Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor & # 39; s Mr. Lele will leave on this date



Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have collaborated for the first time in the next Shashank Khaitan film, Mr. Lele. Produced by Dharma Productions, the first glimpse of the movie was released this morning. Varun is seen in a pair of boxers, with a naked torso while throwing a weapon in his hand. The actor seems to be trapped in a difficult situation, or so it seems by his expressions at the first glance of the film.



The creators even revealed that the film will hit theaters on January 1, 2021. Varun turned to social networks to publish the first aspect of the film and subtitled it, "MR à¤²à ¥ ‡ à¤²à ¥ ‡, Maaza Read. @Karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on January 1, 2021! @ Apoorva1972 @dharmamovies ". The public has received the first glance well and surely a buzz is being built around the project. Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.