US troops clear debris from Iraq base days after Iran's attack | News

US troops cleared Monday debris and debris from a military base that housed US soldiers in western Iraq, days after it was hit by a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles in a major escalation between the two long-standing enemies .

The Iranian attack was in retaliation for the United States. drone attack near the Baghdad airport that killed a senior Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, which provoked furious screams to avenge his murder.

Almost eight hours before Iran's missile attack on January 8 against US forces at bases in Iraq, US and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Assad air base rushed to transfer personnel and weapons to fortified bunkers, according to two officers Iraqis stationed at the base.

By midnight, not a single fighter plane or helicopter remained outdoors, said one of the sources, an intelligence officer. Another Iraqi intelligence source said US troops even seemed to know the timing of the attack, saying they seemed "totally aware,quot; that the base would be attacked "after midnight," the Reuters News Agency reported.

When the missiles finally landed at approximately 1:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. GMT, January 7), they hit "empty bunkers that had been evacuated hours before," the intelligence source said. No one was injured or killed.

Such stories add to the evidence that the Iranian attack was among the worst kept secrets in modern warfare, but the reasons why they remain mysterious after days of contradictory statements by officials in Iran, Iraq and the United States.

A team from the Associated Press news agency that toured the Ain al-Assad base on Monday saw large craters on the ground and damage to military trailers, as well as forklifts, lifting debris and loading them into trucks from a large area the size of A football stadium.

The air base in Anbar province, in western Iraq, is an expanding complex about 180 km (110 miles) west of Baghdad, shared with the Iraqi army and home to some 1,500 members of the US military and US-led coalition fighting the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

The attack was Iran's most direct assault on the US. UU. Since the 1979 capture of the US Embassy. UU. In Tehran.

"More than 10 large missiles were fired and the impact hit several areas along the airfield," said Colonel Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the US-led coalition fighting ISIL in Iraq and Syria.

He added that the explosions broke down concrete barriers and destroyed facilities that house dozens of soldiers.

Myles said the soldiers were notified that the missiles were on their way thanks to the "early warning systems,quot;, and the troops were removed from danger.

An adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, told Reuters that Iran did not directly notify Iraq until shortly before the missile attack, but said Iran passed warnings through other countries.

The adviser said that both Iraq and the United States were warned of the impending attack by an Arab country and a European country, rejecting their name.

And who warned those countries?

"Iran, obviously," said the adviser. "Iran was interested in both Americans and Iraqis being aware of the attacks before they occur."

The Ain al-Assad air base was first used by US forces after the US-led invasion in 2003 that overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein, and then saw US troops stationed there in the midst of the fight against ISIL.

"I received information that it was going to be a missile attack and that it was going to be Ain al-Assad," said Lt. Col. Antionette Chase of the United States Army. "We were very well prepared … Ten days before, we had drilled for a similar attack."

Still, coalition troops said the missile bombardment did not hit them as a sign of Iran's moderation. As one US Air Force officer put it: "If you fire missiles at an air base where people keep planes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, you will probably kill people."