US Senator Cory Booker finalizes the 2020 presidential candidacy | News

The US Democrat, Cory Booker, left the presidential race of 2020, ending a campaign whose message of unity and love did not resonate in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety.

His departure on Monday now leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with only one remaining African-American candidate, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick. the Once two dozen camp now has only 12 candidates competing for the democratic ticket.

Since launching his campaign last February, Booker, an American senator from New Jersey, has struggled to raise the type of money required to support a White House candidacy. It was at the back of most of the polls and did not meet the voting requirements necessary to participate in Tuesday's debate.

Booker also failed to qualify for the debate last month and leaves race surveys in low digits in the first primary states and across the country.

In an email to supporters, Booker said he "got into this race to win,quot; and that his failure to make the debates prevented him from raising the money required for the victory.

"Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to expand and continue building a campaign that can win: money we don't have and money that is harder to raise because I will not be in the next stage of debate and because the urgent matter of the accusation will rightly keep me in Washington, "he said.

Booker warned that President Donald Trump's impending trial of political judgment would give his campaign a "big, big blow,quot; by moving him away from Iowa in the last weeks before the Iowa assemblies on February 3.

In his email to supporters, Booker promised to do "everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic candidate for president," although his campaign says he has no immediate plans to support a candidate in the primary.

Once praised by Oprah Winfrey as the "rock star mayor," Booker helped lead the renovation of Newark, New Jersey and became known for his feats that made headlines, including running to a burning building to save a woman. , his rhetorical skills and the Ivy League. The background often brought comparisons with former President Barack Obama.

With all my heart I share this news: I am suspending my campaign for president. To my team, followers and everyone who gave me a chance, thanks. I am very proud of what we build, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can achieve together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ – Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

But an early focus on building a strong and experienced campaign operation in Iowa and South Carolina may have hindered his long-term campaign, since the resources he spent early on staff left him working on a tight budget later stages of the campaign. primary, when many of his opponents aired with television commercials.

That meant that even later in the campaign, after having gathered some of the main support in Iowa and visited South Carolina almost more than any other candidate, a significant part of the electorate in both states said he was not familiar with his campaign or He saw it. He unfavorably.

On the stump, Booker urged voters to use "radical love,quot; to overcome what he considered Trump's hatred and promoted his bipartisan skills to do business.

Accusation, immigration to dominate the US presidential race UU. 2020

However, he rarely contrasted with his Democratic opponents, even when asked directly. Some supporters fear that his message about Trump is not strong enough to face a Republican president known for dragging his opponents to the mud.

Throughout the race, Booker also struggled to reach a message that would resonate among voters, despite being seen as a progressive Democrat in the Senate, pressing for criminal justice reform and cannabis legalization.

In the election campaign, he proposed establishing a $ 1,000 savings account for every child born in the United States to help close the racial wealth gap. He was also one of the first candidates to launch a gun control plan, which at the time was the most ambitious in the field, as it included a weapons licensing program that would have been seen as a political suicide only a decade earlier.

He also launched an early criminal justice reform plan that focused heavily on addressing the disparities in drug convictions.

Cory, you campaigned with joy and heart, and instead of just talking about bringing people together, you did it every day. You improved our policy with just running. Grateful and waiting for your continued leadership. – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 13, 2020

Two leading candidates in the race, Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, tweeted their praise to Booker minutes after his announcement.

"Cory, you campaigned with joy and heart, and instead of just talking about bringing people together, you did it every day," Biden wrote.

The seat in the Booker Senate is on voting this year and he plans to run for re-election. Despite a handful of candidates already campaigning for the seat, Booker is expected to have an easy road to victory.