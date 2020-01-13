US prisoner held in Egypt dies after a hunger strike

Kassem was transferred to a hospital in downtown Cairo last Friday after he began refusing to drink liquids, Soltan said. He died Monday night, leaving a wife and two children.

His case had focused on the upper levels of the Trump administration. On a trip to Cairo in September 2018, Mr. Pence pressed his case with Mr. el-Sisi, as well as that of another jailed American, Ahmed Etiwy.

Mr. Sisi promised to pay "very serious attention,quot; to the matter, Mr. Pence. He told reporters: "I told him we would like to see those American citizens restored in their families and restored in our country," said the vice president.

Egypt is the second largest recipient of military aid in the United States after Israel, receiving $ 1.3 billion a year. Mr. Trump has regularly praised Mr. el-Sisi, acclaiming him for doing a "fantastic job,quot; and calling him "my favorite dictator," even when the Egyptian leader has overseen Egypt's toughest repression against freedom of expression and political opposition in decades.

For years, Kassem set his hopes for release in the hope that US officials could use that aid leverage to obtain his freedom. But he was disappointed, his relatives said.

"Mustafa saw his blue passport as a shield, his bulletproof armor, which carried the protection and strength of the United States government behind him," his brother, Mustafa Ahmed, wrote in an article for The New York Times in October 2018.

In April 2017, Trump pressured the Egyptians to release Aya Hijazi, an American humanitarian worker imprisoned in Egypt. She was quickly taken to the White House in the midst of considerable fanfare. The following year, days after he was sentenced to 15 years in prison along with 700 other defendants, Kassem wrote to Mr. Trump for help.