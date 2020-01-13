US prisoner held in Egypt dies after a hunger strike

CAIRO – An American jailed in Egypt for six years for what he insisted were false charges, and whose case had been defended by Vice President Mike Pence, died Monday after a long hunger strike, his defenders said.
Moustafa Kassem, 54, a dual Egyptian-American citizen of New York, was arrested in central Cairo in August 2013 during a bloody repression following the seizure of military power that brought Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to power, then army general and now president of Egypt.
Kassem insisted that he had no ties to opposition policy and that he was unjustly detained by Egyptian soldiers who snatched his US passport and trampled him on the ground.
After years in extreme conditions in a high security prison, where he said his diabetes and heart disease were not treated to a large extent, he was sentenced to 15 years in September 2018.
Shortly after that, Mr. Kassem undertook the first of several hunger strikes, rejecting solid food for months to protest against what he called his unjust imprisonment.
"Moustafa was as apolitical as it seems," said Mohamed Soltan, an Egyptian-American human rights activist who spent four months in prison with Kassem, and was released in 2015. "He was just a spectator who was arrested – bad place, bad time. It's ridiculous that he died. "
Kassem was the first American to die in an Egyptian prison on political charges since el-Sisi came to power. Human rights groups said he was one of tens of thousands of political prisoners detained in crowded prisons in Egypt, often in extremely harsh conditions.
the The death last year of Mohamed Morsi, the democratically elected president overthrown by Mr. El-Sisi who collapsed in court after years of poor health, attracted new attention to conditions in Egyptian prisons and persistent allegations of negligence serious medical by the prison authorities.
Kassem was transferred to a hospital in downtown Cairo last Friday after he began refusing to drink liquids, Soltan said. He died Monday night, leaving a wife and two children.
His case had focused on the upper levels of the Trump administration. On a trip to Cairo in September 2018, Mr. Pence pressed his case with Mr. el-Sisi, as well as that of another jailed American, Ahmed Etiwy.
Mr. Sisi promised to pay "very serious attention,quot; to the matter, Mr. Pence. He told reporters: "I told him we would like to see those American citizens restored in their families and restored in our country," said the vice president.
Egypt is the second largest recipient of military aid in the United States after Israel, receiving $ 1.3 billion a year. Mr. Trump has regularly praised Mr. el-Sisi, acclaiming him for doing a "fantastic job,quot; and calling him "my favorite dictator," even when the Egyptian leader has overseen Egypt's toughest repression against freedom of expression and political opposition in decades.
For years, Kassem set his hopes for release in the hope that US officials could use that aid leverage to obtain his freedom. But he was disappointed, his relatives said.
"Mustafa saw his blue passport as a shield, his bulletproof armor, which carried the protection and strength of the United States government behind him," his brother, Mustafa Ahmed, wrote in an article for The New York Times in October 2018.
In April 2017, Trump pressured the Egyptians to release Aya Hijazi, an American humanitarian worker imprisoned in Egypt. She was quickly taken to the White House in the midst of considerable fanfare. The following year, days after he was sentenced to 15 years in prison along with 700 other defendants, Kassem wrote to Mr. Trump for help.
"Like you, I'm from New York," he said in the handwritten letter, which was taken from Tora's maximum security prison. "I will go on a hunger strike knowing very well that I cannot survive," he wrote.
The letter ended: "I am putting my life in your hands."
The Working Group on Egypt, a bipartisan group of foreign affairs experts, raised the case of Mr. Kassem in a letter to Mr. Pompeo in June, warning him that he was a diabetic with a heart condition that was in imminent danger of death.
Mr. Pompeo responded that the welfare of detained US citizens was a "top priority,quot; for him.
The issue of medical negligence in Egyptian prisons arose last June, when Morsi collapsed in a soundproof cage during a legal hearing and died. Mr. Morsi's family, who had complained for years about inadequate medical treatment in prison, blamed Mr. el-Sisi for his death.
The death pressured the Egyptian authorities to improve conditions in prisons, and in November they led foreign reporters on a tour of the Tora prison complex in southern Cairo, where many political prisoners are located.
Prisoner advocacy groups say that in reality little has changed.
In August, Human Rights Watch said Khaled Hassan, an Egyptian-American limousine driver jailed on terrorism charges, had attempted suicide in his cell.
On Monday, the Egyptian National Action Group, an opposition group, said more than 300 detainees in the maximum security wing of the Tora prison had been on a hunger strike since January 5, when an inmate of 47 years died arrested for lack of medical attention.