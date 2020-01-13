US military presence in the Middle East and Afghanistan

Days after the United States killed the main Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that house US troops.

After the reprisal attack on January 8, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran’s “final response” to the killing of Soleimani “will be to expel all US forces from the region,” while the Islamic elite of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard of Iran said the missile attacks were only the beginning of a series of attacks throughout the region.

The United States has between 60,000 and 70,000 troops in the Middle East, according to the United States Central Command, and has announced plans to deploy thousands of additional troops in the region amid growing tensions.

This is where American soldiers are deployed in the Middle East and Afghanistan, as well as some of the main bases on which they are stationed in the region.