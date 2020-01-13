U.S. Attorney General UU. Barr: Soleimani's murder was "legitimate,quot; | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

%MINIFYHTMLd5e2045b7a1b1b8e8f9d332b40ee77ec9% %MINIFYHTMLd5e2045b7a1b1b8e8f9d332b40ee77ec10%

U.S. President Donald Trump clearly had the authority to kill Qassem Soleimani, US Attorney General William Barr said Monday, adding that the White House consulted with his Justice Department before the attack on Iranian Commander

Barr told reporters that Soleimani was a "legitimate military target,quot; and that the attack was a "legitimate act of self-defense."

Plus:

Barr did not cite any specific evidence, but said: "We had a situation where the Iranians had already embarked on a series of increasingly intense violent actions against our allies, against the American people and our troops, with the stated purpose of expelling us from the Middle East. "

He added: "The Department of Justice was consulted and, frankly, I don't think it was a closed decision."

Since the January 3 attack that killed Soleimani, critics have questioned the Trump administration's claim that Soleimani was planning an imminent attack on the United States. They have also questioned the time of the strike, the coordination within the administration and Trump's decision not to notify his plans to Congress, which has the power to declare war.

"The general in charge of these efforts, Soleimani, was clearly a legitimate military target. We had a very short period of time to carry out the attack," Barr said.

"This was a legitimate act of self-defense because it interrupted the ongoing attacks that were taking place, a campaign against the Americans, and restored deterrence," he added, without giving further details.

Earlier on Monday, Trump set aside worries and tweeted "it really doesn't matter,quot; if a threat was imminent.

"The fake media and its Democratic partners are working hard to determine if the future attack by the terrorist Soleimani was & # 39; imminent & # 39; or not, and if my team agreed," Trump tweeted.

"The answer for both of them is a strong YES, but it doesn't really matter because of their horrible past!"

Last week, Trump said in an interview that Iran was about to attack four US embassies, but on Sunday, defense secretary Mark Esper said he saw no specific evidence that Iran was planning an attack.

"What the president said was that there could probably be additional attacks against embassies. I shared that opinion," Esper said. "The president did not cite specific evidence."

When asked if intelligence officers offered concrete evidence on that point, Esper said: "I did not see one regarding four embassies."

Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have questioned the rationale for the attacks and have said they have not been given adequate and detailed reports.

The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday passed a non-binding resolution aimed at limiting the president’s ability to attack Iran in the future without congressional approval. The Senate will discuss a similar resolution this week.

Under the Constitution of the United States, the authority to direct military action is divided between Congress and the president. Congress has the power to declare war, while the president, as commander in chief, has the power to use the army to defend the United States.