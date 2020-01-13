U.S. Army Scientists UU. They explore the potential of the human brain to integrate into future military technology – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army CCDC Army Research Laboratory UU. He has announced that Army scientists explore the potential of the cognitive mechanism to integrate into future military technology.

A group of Army scientists is working to map the cognitive mechanisms of the human system to seamlessly integrate future military technology into the daily lives of soldiers.

These scientists, from the Army Research Laboratory of the U.S. Army Combat Capability Development Command. UU., Not only do they try to make life easier on the battlefield, but they also work to save lives.

One of these scientists, Dr. Chloe Callahan-Flintoft, is from the Laboratory's Human Research and Engineering Department and is a contributing author and researcher of a study originally published in bioRxiv on August 31, 2018 (see related links below ). Psychological Review is also reviewing the article for publication.

Callahan-Flintoft received his bachelor's degree in mathematics and psychology at Trinity College, Dublin. He then obtained his master's degree in scientific statistics from Baruch College – City University of New York.

He mainly based his work on research conducted with his postgraduate advisor at Pennsylvania State University while taking a doctorate in psychology. A grant from the National Science Foundation primarily funded the research.

Callahan-Flintoft now works with the Army through a scholarship from Oak Ridge partner universities; however, he is preparing to make the leap and join the full-time laboratory's scientific research community.

“I realized that many of the problems I was interested in were very applicable to the tasks that soldiers face, such as how to achieve a balance to keep you on the task, such as finding a goal, but not setting filters. of attention so rigid that I don't see unexpected events, "he said.

His work focuses on visual attention and how the brain samples information both in space and time. Because the human brain cannot process each visual input to the same extent, Callahan-Flintoft helped create a conceptual framework to map the cognitive mechanism.

His research is a model that can be used to generate predictions of how the brain will respond in explicit situations both in reaction time and accuracy. Trace the way in which information is entered and processed in stages: Visual entry to Early Vision to Late Vision to the Attention Map, where care resources are delegated.

"Our environments present the human visual system with a lot of changing information," he said. "To meet the limitations of processing, the brain must select and prioritize some pieces of information over others."

His model is advancing research in the field of visual attention, he said.

"RAGNAROC unites two large bodies of literature in the community of attention under a theory of reflective visual attention by being able to simulate both human behavior and electrophysiology results," said Callahan-Flintoft. “By doing so, the model can account for seemingly contradictory findings in previous work, such as why sometimes our attention is diverted from a target towards a prominent distractor and other times we can suppress that prominent distractor and remain on the task. "

Because this research simulates how the elements in the human visual field compete for attention, it was a natural step for Callahan-Flintoft to be interested in how that system behaves when the observed objects change smoothly over time.

Callahan-Flintoft then built the attentional drag model from the frame. The objective of this model is to understand how human attention is spent more time changing objects smoothly in the face of sudden movements. For example, an object that appears quickly from a corner in front of facial expressions that change smoothly.

She is a collaborating researcher and author in an article entitled, A delay in the sampling information of temporary autocorrelated visual stimuli. The article covers his research on attentional trawling and has been accepted by Nature Communications.

These models are the basis for future combat and portable technology, he said.

"My work points to the importance of understanding the human brain, its underlying cognitive mechanisms and how to develop technology around the human operating system," said Callahan-Flintoft. “Our brains were built from functioning in the natural environment. It is essential to understand organic machinery before applying technical advances. "

The quantifiable predictions produced from these models allow researchers to formulate hypotheses and then test how the human visual system will respond to the Recognition of augmented objectives, or ATR, the highlights shown in augmented reality glasses or AR.

"With the advent of AR, there are now new capabilities to show information to the Soldier superimposed in his field of vision," said Callahan-Flintoft. “One of those implementations are the highlights of ATR in which an artificial intelligence system could encourage a user's visual attention to possible threats. Ideally, such highlights would provide useful information to the Soldier without removing the Soldier from the task or harming the situational awareness of the Soldier. "

In addition, his work on the Human-AI Interactions for Intelligent Squad Weapons project is advancing in the knowledge of the cognitive mechanisms involved in the allocation of attention, scene processing and decision making to advise ATR implementations. Its objective is to create technology that complements instead of competing with natural visual processing.

Callahan-Flintoft imagines that his work will lead to developments in AI systems that work in conjunction with humans. His goal is effortless human and technological integration, he said.