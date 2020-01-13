Tyrann Mathieu explains why he left aside the great potential success of Deshaun Watson

%MINIFYHTML861cfb9044c74cbbf10fca9bf56c78159% %MINIFYHTML861cfb9044c74cbbf10fca9bf56c781510%

Tyrann Mathieu has seen your review, but disagrees.

The Chiefs' safety was criticized by some for not putting the Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson down during the team's playoff game on Sunday. On the play, Mathieu entered a security bombing and had a clear line with the quarterback. But instead of hitting it, it could be seen clearly yielding.

The video does not show it, but the context of this work is very important. The score is 51-31 and the ball broke just before the two minute warning (2:02). Houston had no downtimes. So, even if Houston scores in that unit, all Kansas City needed was one more possession to use up the clock. In other words, the game was over.

So Mathieu didn't need to enlighten Watson in that situation, because it would have been completely unnecessary. And that is essentially what security said when he heard about the criticism.

The game was over. Yes, that's my boy, but I'm not fake, I don't have to hit you to make me feel like a great beast. This is football, but every act is not violent. https://t.co/KmNl7zDEhF – Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 13, 2020

Mathieu was Watson's teammate just a year ago, so he probably played a role in his decision. But still, it seems that Mathieu would have made that decision regardless of who the quarterback was. Context matters, and that play was not the time for great success in the QB.

At that point in the game, you're just waiting for time to run out. It is not necessary to run the risk of injury, either for yourself or for the person you are hitting, hitting your opponent as hard as you can.