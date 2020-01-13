TSR Policy: Cory Booker leaves the presidential race

Now that we are officially in 2020, we are approaching the next presidential race, and things are getting hotter. As many of you already know, there have been a lot of Democrats candidates They have entered the race this time.

However, some candidates have begun to leave the race, and Cory Booker is the last candidate to officially suspend his campaign.

He announced the news on Monday morning and told his followers: "It was a difficult decision to make, but I entered this race to win, and I always said that I would not continue if there was no longer a path to victory." . Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to expand and continue building a campaign that can win: money we don't have and money that is harder to raise because I will not be in the next stage of debate and because The urgent matter of the trial politician will keep me in Washington. ”

Shortly after the news was revealed, Donald Trump turned to Twitter to speak on the news and said: "Really great breaking news (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero voting territory, has just dropped out of Primary Career Presidential Democrat Now I can rest easy tonight I was so worried that one day I would have to face him face to face with him!

According to NBC NewsNow that Booker is no longer in the race, Deval Patrick is now the only African-American candidate left in the Democratic primary.

A campaign official revealed that Booker made a call to staff at his headquarters in Newark, NJ, before publicly announcing the news.

He also told his social media followers: "It is with all my heart that I share this news. I have made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for president." Throughout this race, I have said that this election is not just a referendum on Donald Trump. It is a referendum on who we are and who we should be for each other. And over the past year, I have seen the best of what we can be. "

Source: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/cory-booker-drops-out-presidential-race-n1114426

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94