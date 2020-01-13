Trump: "It really doesn't matter,quot; if Soleimani represents an imminent threat | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLb8fc25ce3570b6260cb8f8f5222b98ac9% %MINIFYHTMLb8fc25ce3570b6260cb8f8f5222b98ac10%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, defended on Monday morning his decision to order the murder of the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, alleging that Soleimani represented an imminent threat to the United States, but also said that that was not important given the history of the military leader.

"The fake media and its Democratic partners are working hard to determine if the future attack by the terrorist Soleimani was & # 39; imminent & # 39; or not, and if my team agreed," Trump tweeted.

"The answer for both of them is a strong YES, but it doesn't really matter because of their horrible past!"

Trump made the comments after retweeting several accounts criticizing the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. A tweet shared by the president included a fake image of Pelosi with a photo and a hijab and Chuck Schumer, the main Democrat in the Senate, with a turban. An Iranian flag was behind the two purchased figures.

Since confirming that Soleimani had died from an attack with US drones in Baghdad, administration officials have said they acted due to the imminent risk of attacks against US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. The administration has not publicly published evidence to support its claim, and comments over the weekend only raised new questions about what intelligence it used to order the strike.

Democrats and some Republicans in Congress have questioned the rationale for the attacks and have said they have not been given adequate and detailed reports.

Conflicting information

Last week, Trump said in an interview that Iran was about to attack four US embassies before Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack on January 3. But on Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he saw no specific evidence that Iran was planning an attack.

"What the president said was that there could probably be additional attacks against embassies. I shared that opinion," Esper said. "The president did not cite specific evidence."

When asked if intelligence officers offered concrete evidence on that point, Esper said: "I did not see one regarding four embassies."

Citing five senior current and former administration officials, NBC News reported Monday that Trump had authorized Soleimani's murder in June, with conditions, which included that he would have the final approval of any operation to kill the Iranian commander and the only option It would be used if Iran killed an American.

The then White House national security adviser, John Bolton, urged Trump to retaliate for the demolition of the drone by signing an operation to kill Soleimani, NBC reported, citing officials informed about the discussions at the time. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also supported the option, but Trump said he would only take the step if Iran killed an American, the US news media said.

Powers of War

The House of Representatives and the Senate received separate reports last week on the administration's decision to kill Soleimani.

Most Republicans defended Donald Trump, saying that the president of the United States made the "right call."

But two Republican senators, Mike Lee and Rand Paul, joined the Democrats to criticize the reports and called them "insulting,quot; and "degrading."

The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday passed a non-binding resolution aimed at limiting the president’s ability to attack Iran in the future without congressional approval.

The resolution of the War Powers of the House of Representatives orders Trump to end military operations against Iran, except in self-defense, and clarifies that the president does not currently have the authority of Congress to start a war with Iran. A similar version is expected to be debated in the Republican-controlled Senate, where it faces an uphill battle.

Under the Constitution of the United States, the authority to direct military action is divided between Congress and the president. Congress has the power to declare war, while the president, as commander in chief, has the power to use the army to defend the United States.