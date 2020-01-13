Trump approved the murder of Soleimani with conditions in June: report | Trump News

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, authorized the assassination of the main Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani seven months ago, NBC News reported, raising new questions about the justification the administration has given to order the murder.

Citing five senior current and former administration officials, NBC News reported that the directive issued in June 2019 came under the conditions that Trump would have final approval of any operation to kill Soleimani and the option would only be used if an American I was killed by Corri.

The option was initially discussed after Iran shot down a US military drone over the Gulf, NBC reported. Iran maintained that the drone was shot down over its waters, but the Trump administration said it was flying in international airspace at the time.

The then White House national security adviser, John Bolton, urged Trump to retaliate for the demolition of the drone by signing an operation to kill Soleimani, NBC reported, citing officials informed about the discussions at the time. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also supported the option, but Trump said he would only take the step if Iran killed an American, the US news media said.

The White House did not comment immediately on the report.

The report raises new questions about the justification given by the Trump administration for its decision to order the murder of Soleimani, which has been subject to intensive scrutiny by Democrats and some Republicans.

Trump administration officials contend that Soleimani was planning "imminent attacks,quot; against US forces and sites. It also occurred after an attack on an Iraqi military base in which an American contractor died.

Pompeo acknowledged last week that the United States did not know "precisely,quot; when or where imminent attacks would take place.

"There is no doubt that there were a series of impending attacks that were being planned by Qassem Soleimani," Pompeo said in a Fox News interview that aired on Thursday.

"We don't know exactly when, and we don't know exactly where, but it was real."

Esper contradicts Trump

In an interview broadcast on Friday, Trump told Fox News that he believed four embassies, including the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, would be attacked, but he cited no evidence to support that claim.

On Sunday, the US Secretary of Defense The US, Mark Esper, contradicted Trump and said he did not know of any evidence of specific attacks planned against four embassies.

"The president did not say there was something tangible: he did not cite specific evidence," Esper told the CBS Face the Nation program.

When asked if there was any evidence, Esper said: "I did not see one regarding four embassies. What I am saying is that I share the president's opinion that probably, my expectation was that they would go after our embassies."

While most politicians agree that Soleimani was and had been a general threat to the United States, Democrats and at least two Republicans have questioned whether there was an "imminent threat,quot; and, in turn, if the administration He acted legally in ordering the strike without obtaining approval from Congress.

The House of Representatives and the Senate received separate reports on Wednesday about the administration's decision to kill Soleimani.

Most Republicans defended Donald Trump, saying that the president of the United States made the "right call."

But two Republican senators, Mike Lee and Rand Paul, joined the Democrats to criticize the reports and called them "insulting,quot; and "degrading."

The Democratic-controlled House on Thursday passed a non-binding resolution aimed at limiting the president’s ability to attack Iran in the future without congressional approval.

The resolution of the War Powers of the House of Representatives orders Trump to end military operations against Iran, except in self-defense, and clarifies that the president does not currently have the authority of Congress to start a war with Iran. A similar version is expected to be debated in the Republican-controlled Senate, where it faces an uphill battle.

Under the Constitution of the United States, the authority to direct military action is divided between Congress and the president. Congress has the power to declare war, while the president, as commander in chief, has the power to use the army to defend the United States.