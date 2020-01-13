Trick Daddy arrested for possession of cocaine

Love and Hip Hop: Miami star Trick Daddy was arrested last week for possession of the Class A drug, cocaine.

According to the police report, an officer responded to a report of a driver hitting signs and turning on red lights in a dark Range Rover in Miami around 3:20 a.m.

The officer approached the vehicle and reports that he found the driver if the car, Trick, "seemed to be asleep behind the wheel." He explained to the officer that he had just enjoyed drinks at the club, but according to the Miami-Dade policeman, the rapper had dragged the words, bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes, and that the officer smelled of alcohol on his breath . Subsequently a sobriety test failed.

He was taken to jail, where police officers found cocaine inside a dollar bill while storing his belongings in a plastic bag. His bond was set at $ 5,000 for the cocaine possession charge and $ 1,000 for driving under the influence charge.

This is at least the third time Trick has been accused of possession of cocaine.