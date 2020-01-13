Home Entertainment Trick Daddy arrested for possession of cocaine

Bradley Lamb
Love and Hip Hop: Miami star Trick Daddy was arrested last week for possession of the Class A drug, cocaine.

According to the police report, an officer responded to a report of a driver hitting signs and turning on red lights in a dark Range Rover in Miami around 3:20 a.m.

The officer approached the vehicle and reports that he found that the driver if the car, Trick, "seemed to be asleep behind the wheel." He explained to the officer that he had just enjoyed drinks at the club, but according to the Miami-Dade policeman, the rapper had dragged the words, bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes, and that the officer smelled of alcohol on his breath . Subsequently a sobriety test failed.

