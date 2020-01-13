Trick Dad hits the trolls who mock his lupus after Mugshot goes viral

%MINIFYHTMLbfc401e1e0f3477d90f5b891245a7c0b9% %MINIFYHTMLbfc401e1e0f3477d90f5b891245a7c0b10%

The photo was taken after the 45-year-old hip-hop star was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence of Miami over the weekend.

Up News Info –

Daddy Trick He was recently arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence of Miami. However, it was not his arrest that most caught people's attention. Rather, it was the photo of the hip-hop star that made people talk, since they couldn't help mocking his appearance in the shot.

Daddy, who is diagnosed with lupus, was remarkably losing a lot of hair and had bloodshot eyes. His skin also looked very different from when he was still healthy. "Trick, dad is 45 years old and looks breathless lmaooo. As if every organ is failing," one of the star scoffed. "Trick Daddy went from & # 39; bonnet well & # 39; to & # 39; bonnet mucus & # 39; how did we get here?" another said, while another asked: "Was he arrested in the barbershop?"

"When you're supposed to be dead, but the Dark Side of the Force is the only thing that keeps you alive," a user made a reference to "Star Wars" to criticize Dad's gaze. "Buddy entered the barber and said & # 39; Give me the lebron! & # 39;" someone else joked.

%MINIFYHTMLbfc401e1e0f3477d90f5b891245a7c0b11% %MINIFYHTMLbfc401e1e0f3477d90f5b891245a7c0b12%

Dad, who has now been released, is apparently aware of all the comments made about his appearance and decided to hit back once. He said on his Facebook account: "Let me understand this … you lie … make fun of the fact that I have lupus … and all this just for my liking … thank God I'm strong … everything is fun until it hits close to home … my feelings don't hurt easily I'm too worried about waking up tomorrow. "

<br />

Dad was diagnosed with Lupus years ago, but he is no longer taking medication to treat it. Instead, during his interview at "The Breakfast Club" in 2014, he said he smokes weed mixed with cocaine to treat the disease. "When I smoke weed and coke, the worst thing that will happen to me is that I have to sleep or eat," he said. "If I take medication for lupus, I should take one pill for this pill, one pill for that pill … then I have to go back to the doctor every Thursday and give them my money."