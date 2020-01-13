Trevor Lawrence vs. Joe Burrow: What QB has an advantage in the college football championship?

NEW ORLEANS – LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is not afraid to expose what everyone thinks about the long-awaited clash with Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the college football championship at the Mercedes Superdome -Benz.

"I think I and Trevor are the two best in the game right now," Burrow said in press days. "I think that's a great reason why both teams are here."

No doubt about that. Both teams are 14-0. Burrow's record season at the Southeast Conference led to the Heisman Trophy. Lawrence is 25-0 as a starter and has the opportunity to take Clemson to consecutive national championships. There is a clear possibility that both quarterbacks will become No. 1 in the next two NFL drafts, respectively.

Knowing that, does any of the quarterbacks have an advantage, albeit a slight one, in this confrontation that could be one of the best games in history?

Burrow's case is simple: it's in the backyard of LSU. He has passed for 275 yards or more in each game, and led LSU to victories against six top 10 teams. Burrow set Oklahoma on fire for 493 yards, 22 yards on the ground and eight total touchdowns in a 63-28 Peach Bowl blowout against Oklahoma.

"It would probably give Joe Burrow a slight advantage just because of how consistent his offense has been this year," said ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit said Auburn is the only team that gave Burrow problems this season, a game that still ended with 321 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

"If you give him the same look or he knows what you are in, you have no chance of stopping it," said Herbstreit. "I don't know if in my years of playing and covering the game, probably more than 30 years, I have ever seen a quarterback running at the level of Joe Burrow on a system like this."

Then there's Lawrence, who led a four-play, 94-yard run in the 29-23 victory against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Lawrence also led Clemson to a 44-16 duel against Alabama in last year's college football game, a game where he beat the runner-up of the Heisman Tua Tagovailoa Trophy.

"I don't know if there is someone to trust (more) or not want to bet than Lawrence," said Chris Fowler of ESPN. "He had never lost a game since high school, just the hardness he showed against Ohio State when he got angry after receiving a blow to the head and really played much better after that." The 94 yard drive. The 67 yard race. He made plays in that game that will live in the history of the sport. "

Burrow's full season curriculum, which included 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns, exceeds Lawrence's. The second-year quarterback Clemson finished with 3,431 yards, 33 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Each quarterback was almost perfect in November: Lawrence threw for 1,622 yards, 19 touchdowns, with no interceptions, while Burrow threw for 2,403, 25 touchdowns, two interceptions.

Burrow has the numbers, but Lawrence has the experience on the national championship stage, even if he doesn't see it that way.

"I don't know how big the advantage is," Lawrence said. “I think it's only from the point of view of the experience, it feels good to know that you've been here, more or less how the week will be. Other than that, I don't think it helps too much. The game will be won on the field. "

Both quarterbacks know that: they met at Manning Passing Academy last summer and are complementary to each other's styles.

"I like a lot of things about his game," Lawrence said. “Only your presence in your pocket is really good. Its accuracy, obviously, and how quite mobile it is too. It can extend plays and has a very good feeling of pressure and does not take too many bags.

"He is a very good player, very soft," Burrow replied. “Still young, which is crazy. It is light years from where I was when I was his age. I'm excited to compete against him. "

And Burrow pointed to the other who makes the difference: both quarterbacks can make moves with their legs.

That is the backdrop for the quarterback confrontation that is a sign of the times in college football. One team has the five-star quarterback that he hasn't lost since high school. The other is a gift from the transfer portal that spent four years waiting for his turn to play. It's a question that will be asked on Monday, and maybe again when they meet in the NFL.

"Trevor has a lot of experience in the championship, and I think that counts for something, not for Joe not to comply," Fowler said. “There is tremendous pressure on both of them to key their offensive. However, I can't wait to see how it develops. It's really hard to choose. "