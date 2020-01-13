Transfer of Palestinian minors from prisons is a & # 39; violation of the law & # 39; | Palestine News

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) transferred at least 33 Palestinian children detained on Monday from Ofer prison to Damoun without the presence of adult representatives, a measure criticized by Palestinian activists and civil organizations.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) warned that it undermines the responsibility of providing caregiver rights for minors.

"This measure puts children at risk of abusive measures by the IPS in the absence of their adult supervisors," PPS said.

Plus:

Amina al-Tawil, a researcher at the Center for Palestinian Prisoners Studies, said the transfer violates the law that states that prisoners under 18 cannot be transferred from one prison to another without adult representatives.

"In addition to the risk of being physically abused by Israeli forces, this transfer endangers the lives of these Palestinian children," he told Al Jazeera, speaking from Ramallah.

"During this cold weather, children will not have access to heaters or even adequate clothing to keep warm," he said. "Some of them have also suffered injuries during their arrests, which can get worse during the move."

The transfer of Palestinian prisoners is a notorious process that involves "the bush,quot;, a vehicle with darkened windows and heavily divided cells with metal chairs, to which the prisoners are chained. Generally, such trips can last up to 12 hours or more, without rest stops, food or breaks to go to the bathroom.

Ofer prison is located on the outskirts of the occupied city of Ramallah in the West Bank, while Damoun facilities are located in the coastal city of Haifa.

"Damoun is one of the worst prisons," al-Tawil said. "Their cells, according to the released prisoners who had previously spent time there, are full of mold and are not fit for human conditions, and do not meet daily needs."

Damoun also houses Israeli prisoners detained on criminal charges, such as murder, theft and drug smuggling. While Israel does not house Palestinian security prisoners, those arrested by the Israeli army, in the same cells as Israeli criminals, the threat to Palestinians comes through transfer processes in shared dungs.

"This close contact puts the lives of Palestinian prisoners (men, women and children) at risk, as Israeli prisoners make gestures to cut their throat, threats and the constant flow of verbal abuse," al-Tawil said. "Without a doubt, a child will be affected by this, adding more pressure to his mental state."

The IPS, at the time of publication, gave no reason for the transfer of Palestinian minors, and did not respond to Al Jazeera for comments. Palestinian groups described the measure as "arbitrary,quot; and, despite being the norm for Palestinian adult prisoners, this case involving dozens of children is unusual.

Violations against Palestinian children

According to the Addameer prisoners' rights group, more than 12,000 Palestinian children have been detained by the Israeli army since 2000, and spend time in the same detention centers as Palestinian adult prisoners.

Humanitarian groups such as UNICEF have long documented Israeli violations against Palestinian children, which are prosecuted in Israeli military courts. It is a common practice for Israeli forces to interrogate children without the presence of their parents or guardians, and many reported being forced to sign confessions written in Hebrew, a language they do not know.

Currently, there are 200 minors in Israeli prisons, scattered in Ofer, Damoun and Megiddo. Palestinian adult prisoners in Ofer generally care for them by helping them adapt to their new circumstances, developing lesson plans, offering psychological support and representing them in any dispute with the IPS.

Loay Mansi, a former Palestinian prisoner and supervisor of child prisoners in Ofer, told local Palestinian news agencies that, along with lessons on Palestinian culture and history, their role was to provide an education to the children that would help them for life after prison, such as Arabic and English classes.

Mansi, who spent 15 years in Israeli prisons before being released late last year, also called on children's and human rights organizations to visit Damoun Prison "to see first-hand the suffering of Palestinian minors and the scope of Israeli violations committed against them. " .