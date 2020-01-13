Toya Wright impresses Tiny Harris and Rasheeda Frost with videos of her little daughter, Reign Rushing, directing the photo shoot of her teenage cousin as a professional

Toya Wright has delighted fans with a series of videos of her almost two-year-old daughter, Reign Rushing, assuming the role of a very serious and creative photographer while guiding her cousin during a photo shoot.

On Sunday, the author went to social networks, where she published the clips that surprised many. Reign, the daughter of businessman Robert Rushing, could be seen with Jashae. The boy told the teenager to pose like this and stop like this.

At some point, it seems that Reginae Carter's little sister did not like the results of the photos, so she decided to show the teenager what she should do.

The post quickly went viral and many rushed to leave a sweet comment, including Tiny Harris, Rasheeda Frost and Reginae.

Tiny said, "This for the Pooh boy with that shit pose!"

Rasheeda posted some love emojis while Reginae said she was proud of her sister.

A fan laughed and said: “She found her vocation. now it makes sense why Toya's photos are so low as to touch the ground "My God, she is too cute and if I can say she knows what she is doing @toyajohnson, you may have a little photographer in our hands,quot; .

A critic had this to reveal: “Please teach him something educational. What??!!! A creative director. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😂✨✨ "

One person stepped forward to defend Toya: “When did a video indicate someone's intelligence? Ummm, excuse me, so call the adults, someone teaches everyone how to work because everyone comments on the video of someone who condemns them all. This baby has children's books. Cold! It's a lovely innocent moment enjoy it. How do you know she doesn't read it? You are all so negative about a baby that I could add that he is very intelligent. "

In a recent interview, Toya explained how Tiny, Kandi Burruss Tucker, Monica Arnold and Rasheeda helped her stay motivated to be a boss while raising a baby: "The mother's fault is real, but you have to love what you do equally for living and loving your children and paying them a lot of attention. I need women in my life to motivate me, make me want to go harder. I feel there is enough space here so we can all eat. There is nothing like a circle of bosses when we all win and we all eat. "

Toya is managing to be a true boss.



