Toya Johnson fans are going crazy over this photo shoot that her niece, Jashae, has with the girl, queen of trouble – Watch the clips

Toya Johnson shared some clips that surprised fans. His niece, Jashae, has a photo shoot with Reign Rushing and Toya's daughter couldn't be cuter than this. Check out his post below.

‘She not only told @_theylovejashae_ how to pose and take a picture 😩😂🤣. Swipe to see how the photo shoot went, "Toya captioned his post that includes some videos with Reigny and Jashae.

Fans were completely hypnotized by Reigny, and overflowed with it in the comments.

Someone said: "Now, Toya, you have Rainbow taking your photos before leaving, she knows too much," and another follower posted this: "OMG, I'm screaming, laughing, she's too cute."

Another follower wrote: mg Omg Reigny is so much fun! First, she doesn't want to pose for photos now that she is the photographer! And she is serious too! 😂😂 ’

A follower wrote: ‘Wait how old she is. I can't omg please give it a YouTube lol. "

Someone else said: ‘My son is like that! He knows how to pose for the camera! That's why they see their parents posing all the time ️ ️ ’

A commenter published this; & # 39; I love her! Make sure you slip, she has this best friend thing up to science now! Teach and catch all good angles! "

Someone else said that Reigny got this talent from posing from his mother: "I'm pretty sure he got it from Toya when he tries to take his picture,quot; the children soak EVERYTHING! "

Another follower can't believe how big Reigny grew up: Cómo How is she already so big? Famous babies grow at lightning speed. "

Apart from this, Toya has been working hard to prepare for another round of Weight no more.

This is the movement she and Robert Rushing started in 2019.



