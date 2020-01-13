Toronto Maple Leafs remind Rasmus Sandin of Morgan Rielly's injury

%MINIFYHTMLa0fa52614e56e2bc1647a04708c06a629% %MINIFYHTMLa0fa52614e56e2bc1647a04708c06a6210%

The Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday reminded defender Rasmus Sandin of the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Marlies team; Later in the day, the team said defender Morgan Rielly suffered a broken foot in Sunday's game against the Florida Panthers and he will miss at least eight weeks.

Then, the best defender of the Junior IIHF 2020 World Championship, and one of the best defense prospects in Toronto, returns to the NHL for the first time since he was sent to the Marlies in mid-October. The 19-year-old led all world junior defenders in scoring (three goals, seven assists) and finished fifth overall among all skaters.

World Juniors 2020: Rasmus Sandin of Toronto Maple Leafs named best defense

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas and former coach Mike Babcock said in October that they sent Sandin so he could play more minutes and skate in high-leverage situations. He averaged just 12 minutes and 13 seconds of ice time per game in his six-game period with the NHL club to open the season.

"(Sandin) knows how many minutes he was playing and when you're sitting there and you know you're not going out and would like to go out, it's not that fun," Babcock said at the time.

The return of Sandin coincides with the last losses by injuries of the Leafs: the best defenders Rielly and Jake Muzzin will remain out in the foreseeable future as the season enters their final stretch and the Leafs press for the playoffs in a competitive Atlantic Division . It is unknown exactly when Rielly suffered her injury; It happened during Toronto's 8-4 loss to Florida on Sunday, but the game ended and played a maximum of 21 minutes and three seconds. Muzzin was originally ruled out week by week with a broken foot on December 28 and the team placed it in reserve injured January 12

Sandin has 15 points in 21 games with the Marlies this season, in addition to his impressive career in the world juniors as part of the Swedish bronze medal winning team.