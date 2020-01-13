Tony Romo will move to & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; of ESPN? 10 million reasons why modern Madden could leave CBS

John Madden left "Monday Night Football,quot; for NBC's "Sunday Night Football,quot; after the 2005 season. Disney / ESPN / ABC has not yet found a successor who can participate and report as well as he does.

Tony Romo is the closest thing to Madden at the moment, so it was no surprise to see a report on Sunday by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports that the Four Letter Network is ready to offer Romo a record eight-figure contract . CBS jump in the spring. For that kind of money, the "MNF,quot; concert would have to be at stake. Then, a possible Super Bowl assignment should Disney secure the rights to a game.

According to McCarthy sources, ESPN would increase Romo's annual salary to between $ 10 million and $ 14 million. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported last week that Romo is earning just over $ 3 million a year in his expiring CBS contract.

The former Cowboys quarterback is about to become a precious free agent after three seasons as the best CBS NFL game analyst, along with game-by-game announcer Jim Nantz. Romo has demonstrated an incomparable ability to read in real time what moves the teams are about to run, and their enthusiasm in the air is still high, although not as manic as when it started, and it sounds genuine.

Romo's full game would allow him to clear a relatively low analyst bar after Madden "MNF,quot;: Joe Theismann, Tony Kornheiser, Ron Jaworski, Jon Gruden, Jason Witten and Anthony "Booger,quot; McFarland have served in the role since Madden's departure . McFarland now occupies it with PBP announcer Joe Tessitore. Those are all serious football / journalism people, but only Gruden's personality on the stand approached Madden's.

The production of "MNF,quot; in recent years has been an exercise to distract viewers from the fact that they no longer get the best confrontations in primetime; NBC does it for his team on Sunday night of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth. Romo would add enthusiasm to the series as a modern Madden. However, can you add enough new eyeballs to justify the money? It seems that ESPN is desperate to find out.