Tiger Woods' 10-year-old son's golf swing goes viral

Like father Like Son.

Tiger Woods took care of his son Charlie Woods on Saturday for a youth event in South Florida.

Someone captured the 10-year-old child's swing during the tournament and the clip went viral on social media.

Fans will remember Woods' emotional moment with Charlie after his incredible victory at The Masters last April.

Woods almost burst into tears when he hugged his son after completing one of the best returns in the history of the sport.

MORE: Tiger Woods confirms that Farmers Insurance Open will begin its 2020 tournament calendar

This is how people reacted to Charlie's swing on Twitter.

While fans wait to see what awaits Charlie's future in professional golf, his father's next appearance will be much earlier, at the Farmers Insurance Open.

