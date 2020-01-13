Thomas Frank: Brentford head coach signs a new agreement that links him to the club until 2023 | Soccer news





Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new agreement

Thomas Frank has signed a new contract with Brentford that links him to the high-flying championship club until the summer of 2023.

The 46-year-old has been in Griffin Park for 15 months and his new deal comes with the Bees in third place, in an attempt to close the gap between West Brom and Leeds United.

Brentford has won 11 of his last 16 games, has the best defensive record in the division and also has the third best goal record.

"There is a unique union in Brentford and a unique approach in wanting to improve every day," said Frank, who intervened at work in 2018 when Dean Smith went to Aston Villa.

"We have a clear plan; a clear strategy and good people and we are going in the right direction.

"We are in a really good place and not only because of our current form in the field and our position in the league, but also because of how we run on and off the field."

"Everyone can see that players are improving every day and we are going to a new stadium, which is a big boost."

"I have a great relationship with Phil Giles, Rasmus Ankersen and Matthew Benham. There is a clear vision and a clear strategy. We are on the same wavelength and we understand how we want to work."

"We press each other, but in the right way and I think there is a very good chance that we will succeed together."