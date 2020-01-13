This Friends Meeting could not be more perfect

friends It may no longer be broadcast on Netflix, but don't be afraid: there is something even better off the screen.

Late Sunday night, instead of attending the Critics Award & # 39; Choice 2020s—Jennifer Aniston reunited with family co-stars Courteney Cox Y Lisa Kudrow For an enviable night. "Hello from the girls around the hall," the Morning program Star captioned a photo of the trio together at dinner. Taking their food, Kudrow also shared photos of the enviable food, posting a picture of Cox kissing her and another of Aniston planting a kiss on the forehead. "Happiness,quot;, the Returns The actress captioned the image. "And more said #goodgirlfriends."

Naturally, the Internet could not be more excited about this clique. "I love you all!!!" commented Rita Wilson Fisher Island wrote, "Sisters,quot; while Juliette Lewis He spoke with: "I love these photos very much. I sigh."

For now, the images can be everything we get from the beloved cast, which also includes David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc Y Matthew Perry.