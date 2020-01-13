This Friends Meeting could not be more perfect

Instagram / Jennifer Aniston
friends It may no longer be broadcast on Netflix, but don't be afraid: there is something even better off the screen.
Late Sunday night, instead of attending the Critics Award & # 39; Choice 2020s—Jennifer Aniston reunited with family co-stars Courteney Cox Y Lisa Kudrow For an enviable night. "Hello from the girls around the hall," the Morning program Star captioned a photo of the trio together at dinner. Taking their food, Kudrow also shared photos of the enviable food, posting a picture of Cox kissing her and another of Aniston planting a kiss on the forehead. "Happiness,quot;, the Returns The actress captioned the image. "And more said #goodgirlfriends."
Naturally, the Internet could not be more excited about this clique. "I love you all!!!" commented Rita Wilson Fisher Island wrote, "Sisters,quot; while Juliette Lewis He spoke with: "I love these photos very much. I sigh."
For now, the images can be everything we get from the beloved cast, which also includes David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc Y Matthew Perry.
In October, Aniston joked something in the works about reliving the 90s comedy, which closed the air in May 2004. "Listen, we would love to have something, but we don't know what that something is," he said. Ellen Degeneres. "So, we're just trying. We're working on something."
"We don't know," he added. "I don't want to guide people."
But we advance three months and that "something,quot; still looks like TBD.
"All I will say is that we are talking about that," President of WarnerMedia Entertainment. Robert Greenblatt Recently revealed. "We have been analyzing what it could be and trying to see if everyone is really on board and interested. And if so, we can make the right arrangements for everyone. We are starting as something special. There may be something going on, but it would be in steps. We are far from that. "
Until that incredible day happens, turn forward to relive the best cast meetings off the screen.
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow
"Hello to the girls across the hall," Aniston wrote on Instagram on January 12, 2020.
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
the friends The ladies met at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Artist Patron Awards in Beverly Hills in November 2019. Cox and Kudrow presented Aniston with one of the two Artist Inspiration Awards.
Instagram / Courteney Cox
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox
Monica and Chandler met in November 2019!
Instagram / Courteney Cox
Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
Joey, Monica and Rachel met for a fun night in October 2019.
Instagram / Lisa Kudrow
Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox
"Halfway … #girlsnight #?" Kudrow wrote in June 2019, mocking fans about a possible restart.
Instagram / Courteney Cox
Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
the friends The ladies meet for Cox's 55th birthday dinner in June 2019.
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
To help Courteney Cox promote their new show and Instagram, Ellen DeGeneres created a Friends set and invited Lisa Kudrow for a surprise appearance.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at the premiere event of her Netflix movie Dumplin& # 39 ;.
fake images
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
Also in June 2018, the two attended Chanel dinner celebrating the benefit of our majestic oceans for NRDC Malibu.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
In June 2018, the two attended the 46th Gala Tribute to the Award for the Achievement of Life of the American Film Institute for George Clooney.
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry
In 2016, the two roommates on screen met in London, baby! LeBlanc reached Perry in the backstage after the performance of the last star in his game. The end of the yearning, Which marked his debut in theatrical writing.
NBC
Larger friends Meeting
Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc Y Jennifer Aniston gathered for a special NBC 2016 dedicated to friends director James Burrows. Matthew Perry could not attend since he was in London to star in his work The end of the yearning. However, he appeared in a video-recorded message to introduce his former co-stars.
friends Satisfies Big Bang Theory
Kaley Cuoco He was very happy to take a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. I can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Writers Guild of America
Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc
The two met at the 2016 WGA Awards, appearing together on stage to present an award.
Angela Weiss / Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
The two attended a screening of Just before I left, Which Cox directs, in 2015.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow
The two attended the 12th annual Phoenix House Triumph For Teens Awards at Beverly Hills in 2015.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow in a premiere event for the second season of the HBO series The return.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
Also in 2014, the ladies of friends gathered in Jimmy Kimmel Live!…
Randy Holmes / ABC through Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow
… where Aniston and Kudrow competed with each other.
ABC Studios
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox
In 2014, Perry returned the favor and was a guest star on The Cox show cougar city.
NBC
Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry
In 2013, Cox was a guest star on it friends co-star show Follow.
A B C
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
In 2010, Aniston acted as a guest at the premiere of her second season. friends co-star show cougar city.
