These included size synthetic leather leggings are the only pair you need

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
You don't have to argue with us that leggings are a staple of the closet throughout the year, but there is something about the cold weather that makes us want to live in them even more than usual.
And while we fully support a set of athletics on weekends or days off, escaping with elastic pants in the office, a dinner or other occasion oriented to the dress code can be risky. Of course you can wear your typical training pants in such scenarios, you can, but that doesn't really send the combined message you are trying to send.
So, right now, we pause and ask ourselves: is there really a pair of leggings we can use in public?
Well, this is when we discover Commando Perfect Control synthetic leather tights. In general, we are big fans of faux leather leggings, but they are generally a difficult experience: hard to put on, uncomfortable and simply not practical. Magically, these are a completely different ball game.
Synthetic leather leggings with perfect command control
These leggings come in bold but neutral colors (black, espresso, bronze, pine, navy, ox blood, rose gold, bronze and white), so you can use them again throughout the winter, combining them with tons of different looks . They are available in sizes XS-XL in Nordstrom and X-Small up to 3X-Plus (and in all colors) on Amazon.
For starters, they are incredibly comfortable. They are elastic, soft and high waist, so they adapt to your body exactly like a pair of training pants, ideal. Once you have them on, look in the mirror: they are incredibly elegant in a "I paid hundreds of dollars for this kind of way,quot;. Unlike normal leggings, these combine very well with heels for a GNO but also with sneakers for a discreet and casual atmosphere.
We swear that everyone in our office is obsessed, they use them daily and are not yet tired of them.
Perfect winter pants for less than $ 100, yes, we found you.
—Published originally on January 14, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT