These included size synthetic leather leggings are the only pair you need

You don't have to argue with us that leggings are a staple of the closet throughout the year, but there is something about the cold weather that makes us want to live in them even more than usual.

And while we fully support a set of athletics on weekends or days off, escaping with elastic pants in the office, a dinner or other occasion oriented to the dress code can be risky. Of course you can wear your typical training pants in such scenarios, you can, but that doesn't really send the combined message you are trying to send.

So, right now, we pause and ask ourselves: is there really a pair of leggings we can use in public?

Well, this is when we discover Commando Perfect Control synthetic leather tights. In general, we are big fans of faux leather leggings, but they are generally a difficult experience: hard to put on, uncomfortable and simply not practical. Magically, these are a completely different ball game.