There was a shocking tie win at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
At a rare moment in the history of the awards, there was a tie for Best Director at the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020.
During the Sunday ceremony, Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho Y 1917 director Sam Mendes They were honored with the Best Director award. Mendes could not attend the ceremony, so it was only Joon-Ho's speech that the audience heard. And since he didn't expect to win (much less tie), the director had to improvise his speech.
"I definitely did not expect this award, so I did not prepare a speech," he said with the help of a translator. "Today, I was just enjoying the vegan burger and trying to enjoy this ceremony. So many unexpected things happen in life, like Parasite. I am sure that those of you who have seen it did not expect what was going to happen. "
Then he recognized the other directors nominated in his category. "What makes me happier is just being nominated with the other amazing directors," said Joon-Ho.
As he continued, "Noah, Greta, the Safdie brothers, Martin Scorsese, Quentin TarantinoSam Mendes They are all directors that I love so much, thank you very much. And our team at the center table, our amazing actors … our producers and team members, thank you very much. Thank you very much, and I will go down and finish my half-eaten hamburger. "
John lithgow He presented the award to the crowd that cheered him during the show in Los Angeles. And the category was full of Hollywood greats. Joon-Ho and Mendes were Scorsese by the Irish, Tarantino for Once upon a time … in Hollywood, Greta Gerwig for Little woman, Noah Baumbach for Marriage history Y Josh Safdie Y Benny Safdie for Uncut gems.
Parasite Y 1917 He ended up winning big at the ceremony. The Joon-Ho movie took home the award for Best Foreign Language Film, and the Mendes World War I drama was awarded the Best Photography and Best Edition. Mendes previously won the Best Director in the 2020 golden balloons.
The last time there was a tie at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards was in 2019, when Glenn Close Y Lady Gagatied to the best actress.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.