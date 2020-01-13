There was a shocking tie win at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards 2020

At a rare moment in the history of the awards, there was a tie for Best Director at the Critics Awards & # 39; Choice Awards 2020.

During the Sunday ceremony, Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho Y 1917 director Sam Mendes They were honored with the Best Director award. Mendes could not attend the ceremony, so it was only Joon-Ho's speech that the audience heard. And since he didn't expect to win (much less tie), the director had to improvise his speech.

"I definitely did not expect this award, so I did not prepare a speech," he said with the help of a translator. "Today, I was just enjoying the vegan burger and trying to enjoy this ceremony. So many unexpected things happen in life, like Parasite. I am sure that those of you who have seen it did not expect what was going to happen. "

Then he recognized the other directors nominated in his category. "What makes me happier is just being nominated with the other amazing directors," said Joon-Ho.