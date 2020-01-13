The View's Abby Huntsman will leave the show after 2 seasons

(Walt Disney Television / Heidi Gutman)
Abby Huntsman You are logging out.
After two seasons in Sight, the 33-year-old journalist is leaving the talk show to help her with dad Jon Huntsman Jr.The governor campaign announced Monday. "ABC has been my family for a long time and I am very grateful to have taken a seat at the table in an iconic program like Sight"he said in a note to the program staff." After much deliberation during the holidays, I decided to leave the program to dedicate myself full time in support of my father and his campaign for the governor of Utah. "
"You know, I think the world of you all," he continued. "You are one of the most talented, hardworking and genuine people I have worked with. The staff is the engine of the program and you never get enough credit for what you do. I applaud you and thank you for your welcome on day one in the family. You always made me look so much better than I could ever have on my own. Thank you for believing in me and for all the laughter along the way. "
Huntsman, she has a daughter Isabel Grace, 2 and 7 month old twins Ruby Kate Y William Jeffrey with husband Jeffrey Livingston—He joined the program in September 2018 and announced his departure on Monday's program.
After the news of his departure, Sightexecutive producers Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Candi Carter Y Brian Teta He released a statement applauding Huntsman for his dedication.
"From the moment Abby joined us a year and a half ago, we knew how important her big family is to her," the note began. "Isabel captivated us every time she came to the show and we shared Abby's trip while welcoming her twins, William and Ruby. Her dedication to the family is what the next exciting chapter of Abby is launching. When your father asks you that you help direct your campaign, it's hard to say no. "
"We thank Abby for her unique, intelligent, insightful and relatable voice that brought the program both in front and behind the camera," said her message. "We will really miss her and her great professional and personal spirit."
And despite the rumors of seemingly endless disputes surrounding the program, Huntsman saw his co-hosts, including Meghan McCain,Whoopi Goldberg, Joy behar Y Sunny Hostinas she is the same Y friends.
"People always want something to write about, and they will often make a much bigger story out of nowhere," Huntsman previously told E! News. "If you want to spend time behind the scenes with us, we are all human, all women, we all have the same dreams in life, we go home with our children."
"You have moments of disagreement but we are like a family," he added. "Sometimes you will fight. But, under all, you are all friends."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLaa6138ff3cac54fd10acf01dfeb1053113%