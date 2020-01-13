The View's Abby Huntsman will leave the show after 2 seasons

Abby Huntsman You are logging out.

After two seasons in Sight, the 33-year-old journalist is leaving the talk show to help her with dad Jon Huntsman Jr.The governor campaign announced Monday. "ABC has been my family for a long time and I am very grateful to have taken a seat at the table in an iconic program like Sight"he said in a note to the program staff." After much deliberation during the holidays, I decided to leave the program to dedicate myself full time in support of my father and his campaign for the governor of Utah. "

"You know, I think the world of you all," he continued. "You are one of the most talented, hardworking and genuine people I have worked with. The staff is the engine of the program and you never get enough credit for what you do. I applaud you and thank you for your welcome on day one in the family. You always made me look so much better than I could ever have on my own. Thank you for believing in me and for all the laughter along the way. "