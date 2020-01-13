The Venezuelan countryside is collapsing. The Capital Hums, by order of the president

PARMANA, Venezuela – From his palace in Caracas, President Nicolás Maduro projects an image of strength and his control over power seems safe. Residents have a regular supply of electricity and gasoline. The stores are full of imported products.

But beyond the city, this facade of order melts quickly. In order to preserve the quality of life of its most important sponsors, the country's political and military elites, its administration has poured the country's dwindling resources in Caracas and has abandoned large swathes of Venezuela.

"Venezuela is broken as a state, as a country," said Dimitris Pantoulas, a political analyst in Caracas. "The few resources available are invested in the capital to protect the seat of power, creating a mini-state amid collapse."

%MINIFYHTML9177185d6cacff253b59a9bf1f0ad96411% %MINIFYHTML9177185d6cacff253b59a9bf1f0ad96412%

In much of the country, basic government functions such as police, road maintenance, medical care and public services have been abandoned.