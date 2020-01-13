The Venezuelan countryside is collapsing. The Capital Hums, by order of the president

PARMANA, Venezuela – From his palace in Caracas, President Nicolás Maduro projects an image of strength and his control over power seems safe. Residents have a regular supply of electricity and gasoline. The stores are full of imported products.
But beyond the city, this facade of order melts quickly. In order to preserve the quality of life of its most important sponsors, the country's political and military elites, its administration has poured the country's dwindling resources in Caracas and has abandoned large swathes of Venezuela.
"Venezuela is broken as a state, as a country," said Dimitris Pantoulas, a political analyst in Caracas. "The few resources available are invested in the capital to protect the seat of power, creating a mini-state amid collapse."
In much of the country, basic government functions such as police, road maintenance, medical care and public services have been abandoned.
The only evidence left of the state in Parmana, a fishing village on the banks of the Orinoco River, are the three teachers who remain in the school, which lacks food, books and even a marker for the board.
The priest was the first to leave Parmana. As the economic crisis deepened, social workers, the police, the community doctor and several of the school teachers dropped out.
Overwhelmed by the crime, residents say, they turned to the Colombian guerrillas for protection.
"We are forgotten," said Herminia Martínez, 83, while crouching with a machete in the tropical heat to care for a neglected bean field. "There is no government here."
A year ago, it seemed, for a moment, that Maduro's critics might have the opportunity to expel him. An opposition leader had organized the biggest challenge to the Maduro government to date by claiming the presidency and quickly obtaining support from the United States and almost 60 other countries.
Now the adversaries of his administration have He lost momentum and his mandate seems certain, partly because of how well Maduro's policies have strengthened Caracas.
But the economy, which suffers from poor management, the decline in oil and gold exports and the crippling sanctions of the United States, is now entering its seventh year of a devastating contraction.
This lasting depression, along with the reduction of the state, has allowed much of the country's infrastructure to fall into disrepair.
It has also led to the breakdown of Venezuela in localized economies with only nominal links to Caracas. As galloping inflation made the country's currency, the Bolivar, virtually worthless, dollars, euros, gold and the currencies of three neighboring countries began to circulate in different parts of Venezuela. Barter is rampant.
"Each place survives in its own way, the best it can," said Armando Chacín, head of the federation of livestock farmers in Venezuela. "They are completely different economies."
Outside of Caracas, citizens of what was once the richest nation in Latin America can be relegated to survive in what they are almost preindustrial conditions
Approximately half of the residents of the seven main cities of Venezuela are exposed to daily blackouts and three quarters are left without a reliable water supply, according to a survey conducted in September by the Venezuelan Observatory of Public Services, a non-profit organization .
In Parmana, last year's floods devastated the only road outside the city, leaving the town without regular deliveries of food, fuel for the power plant and gasoline. To survive, its remaining 450 residents have resorted to cleaning fields with machetes, paddling in their fishing boats and using the beans they grow as currency.
After decades of luxurious oil expenditures, the Venezuelan government is running out of money. The country's gross domestic product has been reduced by 73 percent since Maduro took office in 2013, one of the biggest declines in modern world history, according to estimates by the opposition-controlled congress, according to official statistics and data of the International Monetary Fund.
Unable to pay significant salaries to millions of state employees, the government has looked the other way as they resorted to bribery, influence peddling and secondary businesses to make ends meet. The official salary of the main military general of Venezuela is $ 13 a month, according to Citizens’s Control, a Venezuelan research group.
In Caracas, the private sector, defamed for years under Maduro's socialist government and its popular predecessor, Hugo Chávez, has been able to fill some of the gaps in consumer products that left the decline in state imports.
Once the sacrosanct economic controls disappeared overnight, the capital was filled with hundreds of new stores and showrooms, offering everything from imported sports cars to US-made seaweed chips.
And the burden of the country's collapse has fallen largely on the provinces of Venezuela, where many residents have been effectively excluded from the central government.
Regions near Venezuela's borders have turned to smuggling and cross-border trade to survive. Agricultural cities in the interior of Venezuela have sunk into subsistence, as the collapse of the highway system and the shortage of gasoline decimated domestic trade. Tourism hot spots have survived thanks to private investment and the supply of elites.
Local military commanders and some strong men of the ruling party with limited ties to Maduro have taken political control of remote regions. As the national police shrunk, irregular armed groups took their place, including Colombian Marxist guerrillas, former right-wing paramilitaries, criminal gangs, pro-Maduro militias and indigenous self-defense groups.
Throughout the Venezuelan interior, these groups have often taken charge of enforcing commercial contracts, punishing common crimes and even resolving divorces, according to dozens of testimonies from residents collected during months of reports in three regions.
The collapse of the Venezuelan state has continued its course in Parmana, a large and prosperous town of fishermen and farmers in the central plains of Venezuela.
Due to lack of payment, the local police unit packed and left one day in 2018, followed by public workers who ran social programs. Soon after, the locals chased away the detachment of the National Guard of the village for drunkenness and extortion.
To replace the guards, the village leaders decided to travel to the nearest gold mine controlled by the Colombian guerrillas to ask them to establish a position in Parmana.
In the last four years, to protect their supply lines, the guerrillas had eliminated pirates from the river who had terrorized the fishermen of Parmana, stealing their motor boats and killing several people.
"We need authority here," said Gustavo Ledezma, a store owner and community sheriff.
The guerrillas "bring order," he said. "They don't waste time."
Parmana's descent to illegal subsistence is a sharp decline in her glory days of exporting rice, beans and cotton. The virgin wetlands and springs of the village attracted crowds of tourists every year.
"Parmana, Parmana, how beautiful it is to wake up with you," said a song by the legendary country bard of Venezuela, Simon Diaz.
Chavez, the former president, had seen in the agricultural potential of the region the future of the Venezuelan economy. A decade ago, he spent at least one billion dollars building a bridge over the Orinoco to connect the region with Brazilian markets.
The bridge, unfinished, is now abandoned. Parmana's springs dried up after a politically connected landowner diverted water to their cotton fields in 2013, destroying the tourism industry.
Now, in the dusty streets of the village, desperate fishermen stop the drivers who visit occasionally in search of gasoline for the engines of their boats.
A family of farmers sat next to a lot of watermelons. They tried to send a telephone message to a wholesaler to pick up their harvest, but the cell tower had been inactive for two weeks and they were not sure if it would come or when.
"We have to depend on each other now, not the state," said Ana Rengifo, the community council leader.
In October, the village doctor went to the nearest city to find medicines for his empty shelves. He never came back. The abandoned Catholic church is full of bats, their benches cut for firewood.
The pastor of the local evangelical group still comes once a week. The group meets daily to sing for salvation, but separates at sunset due to lack of electricity.
The village ambulance rusts in a shed without tires, as its driver left that job three years ago to plant beans to survive.
At school, after singing the national anthem and doing calisthenics exercises, students study basic reading and math, but go home after an hour or two. Teachers say that many of them are too hungry to concentrate.
Despite the collapse of the city, most of those here prefer to remain on their land, where they can grow some food, to risk hunger elsewhere.
"You go out and hunger kills you," said Inselina Coro, a mother of four 29-year-old children. "At least here you go to the river and bring a fish."
Ms. Coro lives with her children and her boyfriend, a fisherman, in a cabin in a corrugated iron room and dirt floors. The six share two hammocks. Her eldest daughter, Ana Herrera, 14, is pregnant, but the family has no means to take her to the doctor.
Ms. Choir's dreams for her family are limited to moving to Caicara, a ruined city about three hours upriver. The reason? "There is electricity," he said.