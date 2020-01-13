The United States expels 21 Saudi cadets after the investigation of the attack on the Florida naval base News USA

Twenty-one Saudi military cadets receiving training in the United States will be sent back to Saudi Arabia after an investigation into the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi officer at a Florida naval base that U.S. Attorney General William Barr He described Monday as an "act of terrorism."

The second lieutenant of the Saudi Arabian Air Force, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, killed three sailors and wounded eight others before being shot dead by a deputy sheriff during the 6th of December incident at the facility in Pensacola, Florida, an official said.

The attack brought new complications to relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia at a time of intense tensions between the United States and Iran, the regional rival of Saudi Arabia.

"This was an act of terrorism," Barr said. "The evidence showed that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology. During the course of the investigation, we learned that the shooter posted a message on September 11 of this year saying: & # 39; The countdown has begun & # 39; ".

Barr added that Alshamrani also visited the New York City Memorial to victims of the September 11 attacks in the United States and posted anti-American, anti-Israeli and "jihadist,quot; messages on social media, even two hours earlier. of the attack.

Barr said 21 Saudi cadets were "discharged from their training curriculum,quot; in the US military. UU. And they would leave the US UU. Later on Monday after an investigation showed they had child pornography or social media accounts that contained "jihadist messages,quot; and anti-American content.

During a press conference, Barr, the chief law enforcement official in the United States, said there was no evidence of assistance from other Saudi apprentices or that none of them had knowledge before the December shooting attack.

Saudi Arabia provided "total and total support,quot; to the US investigation of the incident, Barr said.

Barr added that one Saudi person had "a significant number of such images," while another 14 "had one or two images, in most cases posted in a chat room by another person or received on social media.

The "pejorative information,quot; did not meet the standard for unleashing criminal charges in the United States, Barr said.

"However, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia determined that this material demonstrated improper conduct by an officer of the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Royal Navy," Barr said, adding that "the 21 cadets have been discharged from their curriculum in the U.S. Army and will return to Saudi Arabia later today. "