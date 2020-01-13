The teenager who was kicked off stage by rapper YG speaks: "He tried to humiliate me!"

A teenager who was expelled from the stage by West Coast rapper YG for refusing to shout "F * ck Donald Trump,quot; in 2019, has talked about how his life has changed, and says that, to begin with, he was not a fanatic.

"Most of the crowd raised their fingers and sang the song along with YG. All I did was stop there. I didn't want to introduce myself that way. I never mentioned anything about politics at the festival," wrote Austin Joyner, 18 years.

"As Americans, we have freedom of expression, and although I disagree with YG's hatred of President Trump, as a citizen, he is allowed to say what he wants. However, he crossed a line when he caught my attention for not singing and I tried to humble myself and get the whole crowd to turn against me in a threatening way. "

He accuses YG of putting a target back:

"You put a target on my back that night and you made me insecure at the festival. Fortunately, two security guards approached me after you kicked me off the stage. They advised me to leave because they determined it was too risky for me." stay there at that point. "