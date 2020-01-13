Home Entertainment The teenager who was kicked off stage by rapper YG speaks: "He...

The teenager who was kicked off stage by rapper YG speaks: "He tried to humiliate me!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A teenager who was expelled from the stage by West Coast rapper YG for refusing to shout "F * ck Donald Trump,quot; in 2019, has talked about how his life has changed, and says that, to begin with, he was not a fanatic.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©