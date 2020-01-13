The sons of Ryan Reynolds and the daughter of Bradley Cooper have a date to play

WENN / Instar

The star of & # 39; Pokémon: Detective Pikachu & # 39; and his wife Blake Lively take their daughters James and Inez to the New York department of the actor & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; for a game date with your little Lea.

Up News Info –

Ryan Reynolds Y Bradley Cooper They are apparently transmitting their friendship to their children. On Saturday afternoon, January 11, the "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu"star and the"A star has been born"The actor was seen accompanying his daughters on a game date together in New York City.

The two families were photographed leaving Cooper's apartment in Big Apple as they headed for the parked vehicle. Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, could be seen holding his 3-year-old daughter, Inez, in his arms. Rocking a long navy blue wool trench, it looked effortlessly elegant with a striped scarf and a flexible hat. Inez, meanwhile, looked adorable in a bright red jumpsuit with star print.

Following Lively closely was Reynolds, who was carrying his eldest daughter, James, 5. He put on a gray long-sleeved shirt, combined with black sweatpants and a flat cap. James, on the other hand, drew attention while he was wearing a baby blue jumpsuit with the theme of My Little Pony that was adorned with a rainbow on the sleeves.

Cooper and his 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, were also seen accompanied. While wearing a matched windbreaker coat and gray sweatpants, her baby with her former partner Irina Shayk He wore an elegant look with a green top, a Polarn O. Pyret vest and jeans.

Both Reynolds and Cooper were always deprived of their lives off screen. The first even avoided answering a question about the name of his third daughter in a December 2019 interview with "Today"." We have not done it yet (a name appears); we will be original, "he joked at that moment." All the letters in his name are silent! We want to give you something to push against in life! "

As for Cooper, the leader and director of "A Star Is Born" waited two years before publicly showing his daughter. On a rare excursion in late October 2019, he enjoyed a special dad and daughter date when he honored Dave Chappelle with the prestigious Mark Twain Award for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.