The sexual tension of Peter Weber and Hannah Brown worries other women

ABC / Eric McCandless

The new episode also features champagne-gate, which is a drama that involves Kelsey and Hannah Ann, and the latter accuses the former of intimidating her for her mistake.

Up News Info –

Episode 2 of Peter Weberthe season of "The Bachelor"aired on Monday, January 13. The new episode of season 24 resumed where Peter and the former"High school"star Hannah brown having a serious talk The two expressed that somehow they still loved each other and were close to kissing amid the obvious sexual tension.

"I just want someone to love me as much as I do for them," he told Hannah. "You told me that you could still have feelings and that you made mistakes, and I want to hear that and believe that. But it's also like … [are you] just losing the & # 39; what happens if? & # 39;"

At one point, Hannah even made a bold move as she climbed into Peter's lap and hugged him. However, Peter finally decided that it would not be right for him to be with Hannah while the other ladies waited anxiously outside, wanting to know what was going on between them. "I can't do this. I have to go back to the girls [on the date]," he told Hannah.

Peter then met the women, apologizing to them. He told them that he needed some time alone, canceling the group date because he was not in the upper space. Sydney revealed that she wasn't sure about all this because Peter apparently still had emotions with Hannah. Meanwhile, Natasha hoped to spend some time with Peter.

Later in the night, Peter had time with some ladies, telling them that he was ready to put Hannah in the past. He even shared a kiss with Sydney, who told him he was not a typical southern girl despite coming from Alabama. Sydney received the rose during the group date.

Back at the mansion, Kelsey brought a special bottle of expensive champagne to share with Peter. However, he discovered that Mykenna apparently took Peter to another place and annoyed Kelsey. She confronted Mykenna about it, while Peter was having a moment with Madison.

To make matters worse, someone apparently opened the bottle of champagne while Kelsey was out telling the girls about her champagne. Actually, it was Peter and Hannah Ann who drank Kelsey's champagne, although in their defense, they both found it and decided to open it. Kelsey then faced Hannah Ann in front of Peter with Hannah Ann apologizing. However, Kelsey's day did not improve because when Kelsey and Peter opened a new bottle of champagne, it came out of the bottle all over his face.

Following the champagne door was the rose ceremony. Sydney, Kelley and Madision already had their roses, and they were joined by Mykenna, Victoria P, Natasha, Jasmine, Sarah, Lexi, Hannah Ann, Alexa, Tammy, Alayah, Deandra, Victoria F, Shiann, Kiarra, Savannah and Kelsey. With that, Curtney, Lauren and Payton were sent home.

Peter then had a group date with Alexa, Mykenna, Natasha, Deandra, Lexi, Victoria F, Kelsey and Hannah Ann. They walked in a parade for Revolve with Carson Kressley, Janice Dickinson and the director of the Revolve brand as judges. Before the fashion show began, Victoria had a breakdown because she was not very comfortable with this. However, she nailed him and even kissed Peter during his night walk. Despite that, Hannah Ann came out as the winner.

During the cocktail party of the date, Hannah Ann told Peter that Kelsey "intimidated her" and called her "b *** h". After giving Victoria the date of the group, Peter went to Kelsey to ask him about the accusations of intimidation. In defense of herself, Kelsey said: "There is a difference between me saying unpleasant words to your face and I constantly intimidating someone."