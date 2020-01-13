The queen breaks the silence about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure

Queen Elizabeth II is talking about Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe decision to step back as "elder,quot; members of the royal family and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
"Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family," His Majesty said in a statement published Monday. "My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a life more independent as a family while I remain a valuable part of my family. "
The Queen then said: "Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don't want to rely on public funds in their new lives."
"Therefore, it was agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussex will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom," he continued. "These are complex issues that my family must solve, and there is still work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be made in the next few days."
The Queen's announcement came shortly after reports were released that she had organized a meeting with the Royal Houses to discover the next steps.
The Daily Mail & # 39; s real correspondent Rebecca English He tweeted that "Harry is believed to have arrived at 11:20 a.m." local time. She also wrote that Prince William, who reportedly "stayed at the nearby Anmer Hall, arrived by a side entrance at 1:45 p.m." local time.
According to the BBC, the meeting has been called the "Sandringham Summit." While the media claimed Harry, William, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince carlos Everyone is expected to attend, he also reported that Meghan "is expected to join by phone from Canada."
Last week, several media reported that His Majesty had called Royal Households staff to find "viable solutions,quot; for Harry and Meghan in a matter of days, not weeks.
Harry and Meghan released the main news through an Instagram post last week.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the couple announced. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, as we continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years , that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. "
The dynamic duo said that this "geographical balance,quot; will allow them to raise their 8-month-old son, Archie harrison, "with an appreciation,quot; for the real tradition while providing the family of three "the space to concentrate on the next chapter,quot;, including the launch of a new charity initiative.
"We hope to share the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties," they concluded. "Until then, accept our most sincere thanks for your continued support."
Apart from an Instagram post, Harry and Meghan have kept quiet about the news. However, Harry released a joint statement with William in which they criticized a report published by The times. The newspaper alleged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to withdraw from the royal family due to William's "attitude of intimidation."
"Despite the clear denials, today a false story was published in a newspaper in the United Kingdom that speculates on the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," the statement said. "For siblings who care so much about mental health issues, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."
Many real fans were surprised with the announcement of Harry and Meghan. In fact, the BBC He reported that no other royalty, including The Queen and William, had been consulted before the news. He also claimed that Buckingham Palace was "disappointed,quot; by the decision. Others, however, thought there were signs that the two were ready for a change.
"The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," Buckingham Palace said in a statement last week. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."
