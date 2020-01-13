The queen breaks the silence about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure

Queen Elizabeth II is talking about Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe decision to step back as "elder,quot; members of the royal family and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

"Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family," His Majesty said in a statement published Monday. "My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a life more independent as a family while I remain a valuable part of my family. "

The Queen then said: "Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don't want to rely on public funds in their new lives."

"Therefore, it was agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussex will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom," he continued. "These are complex issues that my family must solve, and there is still work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be made in the next few days."